Idaho 2A Preseason Football Top 10 Rankings: Does depleted three-time champion West Side have enough for a fourth?

SBLive Idaho is previewing the top football teams and players in the state ahead of the 2022 high school football season.

Here are SBLive’s Class 2A preseason Top 10 high school football rankings for 2022. The rankings were compiled by SBLive Idaho correspondent Brandon Walton.

__

CLASS 2A TOP 10

2021 record : 11-0

The three-time defending champs lost a senior class that included seven players who were three-year starters, including Bryler Shurtliff (Idaho State). But the owners of the longest active winning streak in the state - 32 games - still deserve the respect. West Side returns five all-league players, including Shurtliff’s younger brother, Easton. The senior tailback will look to offset the loss of last year’s state player of the year, Cage Brokens.

2021 record : 9-3

Much of West Side’s success over the past few seasons have come at the Wildcats’ expense. They’ve lost to the Pirates in back-to-back state title games. But this might finally be Firth’s chance with West Side reloading. It returns nine all-conference players, including five who made all-state as well - seniors Kyle Jacobsen (LB), Alex Vasquez (DB), Burton Park (DB), Mario Lizarraga (OL) and junior Arik Blonquist (DL).

2021 record : 9-1

Among West Side and Firth, the Huskies are kind of the forgotten team. They’ve actually been right there over the past couple seasons, including defeating the Wildcats for the 2A Nuclear title last year before losing a second time to them in the state semifinals. There is no more Jordan Lenz at quarterback, but the Huskies return nine other all-conference players, including all-state linemen Jacob Bellas (sr.) and Teyson Gunnell (jr.).

2021 record : 6-3

The Wildcats drop down from the 3A classification a year removed from making their fifth straight playoff appearance. They also return six all-league players, including Riply Luna, who has a case for being considered the best quarterback in the state. The 6-foot-2 senior made all state last season by throwing for nearly 2,600 yards and 37 touchdowns - much of it to twin brother, Kolby, who also made all-state at wide receiver.

2021 record : 7-4

The Bears were a bit overshadowed with West Side in their conference. But they ended up winning five of their fina; six games for a state semifinal appearance. Nine all-conference players are back from that team, including junior wideout Bryson Crane, who earned all-state honors. He will be joined in that group by fellow all-league wide receiver Jordan Garbett (sr.). Senior quarterback Tayson Neal is not going to have any shortage of weapons.

2021 record : 5-4

This is the team the Chargers have been waiting for almost a decade after last winning the Western Idaho Conference title in 2013. With seven all-league returners, including University of Idaho commit Lincoln Gee at wide receiver/defensive back, they have thoughts of a deep playoff run. Gee will be the focal point of the offense, but watch out for senior Sam Sherman (OL/TE/LB), who is one of four linemen back.

2021 record : 7-4

This season marks the 20th anniversary of the Mustangs’ last championship team. But before they have any thoughts of putting the cart before the horse, they have to make the state playoffs for a fourth year in a row - something they have never done. Chances are good with six all-league returners, including senior all-state lineman Cody Dickard. Junior quarterback Cache Beus should also challenge some long-standing passing records, too.

2021 record : 5-4

The Panthers have been to the dance plenty - but they just leave early. Not since 2007 - the year of their last state title - have they been past the state quarterfinals. But with seven all-league returners, West Jefferson could break through again. Senior Creed Jacobs, who was also an all-conference defensive back, is once again under center. He’ll have an array of weapons at his disposal, too, including seniors Mack Smith (WR) and Keean Rogers (TE).

2021 record : 8-2

The Trojans brought home their first WIC championship last fall - and their eight victories were the most in six seasons. But the team graduated nine all-state selections, and could take a step back. The cupboard isn’t bare with four all-conference returners - half of them are up front in seniors Ethan Pearson and JC Siguenza. Senior wide receiver Muluken Knudson figures to be the playmaker on offense.

2021 record : 3-6

It was a brutal finish to last season by the Tigers, who dropped their final four games by an average of 35.5 points (North Fremont, West Side, Bear Lake, Firth). But Aberdeen will look to learn from that with several guys back in the fold, including four all-conference players. Cale Adamson (sr.) and Rick Martinez (jr.) will look to open holes and protect mobile quarterback Brody Beck.