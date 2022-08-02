Biltmore Fashion Park to welcome 5 new retailers

Biltmore Fashion Park announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie.

which will open later this year.

Anthropologie is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with an assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture and home décor. The brand operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Other names are also coming soon to Biltmore Fashion Park.

Ambrogio15, the first Arizona location which serves Milan-inspired gourmet pizza, Madison Reed Hair Color Bar — the second Phoenix-area location — is focused on the experience of beautiful hair and Lovesac, a top specialty furniture brand. A new, larger location for EVEREVE, a popular women’s fashion, is also expected to open.

Biltmore Fashion Park, the all-outdoor property set in the Camelback Corridor at 24th Street and Camelback, has long been the “backyard” for Phoenix’s upscale, historic residential Biltmore neighborhood.

“Biltmore Fashion Park has always been a property with purpose,” said Victoria Buscher, general manager of Biltmore Fashion Park. “For almost 60 years, it’s delivered a favorite collection of experiences to the doorstep of its magnificent neighborhood and to people who come from across the region. It’s a privilege to continue to attract top brands like Anthropologie to this one-of-a-kind property.”

Other Biltmore Fashion Park additions include: Park Bisutoro and Skin Laundry and Life Time — the luxurious, large-scale wellness and fitness destination which opened in 2020. The area has a stellar lineup of destination restaurants — including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, the Capital Grille and the Cheesecake Factory.