Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?Maine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
WMTW
Animals rescued in Alfred animal seizure are now ready for adoption
WESTBROOK, Maine — In April, animal control officers seized over 50 cats and dogs from an unlicensed animal shelter operated out of a house in Alfred. Today, many of those animals are ready for adoption. “These dogs just really deserve to be adopted into families that will love them...
WPFO
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WPFO
WPFO
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
WPFO
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
WPFO
Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
WPFO
New Hampshire woman says bear broke into, damaged home
CONWAY (WGME) -- A homeowner in New Hampshire says a bear broke into her home. She says it wandered throughout the house and trashed her garage. Arlee Giannini says the bear broke into her home in Conway Monday night. She says her 14-year-old son heard the dogs barking and found...
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
WPFO
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
WPFO
Tortilla Flat in Portland closes after 44 years
Tortilla Flat in Portland has closed after 44 years. The restaurant on Forest Ave. closed its doors for good on Sunday. “We would like to take this moment to thank all of our amazing customers and employees who have made this restaurant the wonderful success it has been,” the owners of Tortilla Flat said.
newscentermaine.com
12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
Police seek man wanted for abduction, recently seen in Maine
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an abduction who was recently seen in Maine, authorities say. The Brentwood Police Department in New Hampshire wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction. The...
