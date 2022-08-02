"Uphill battle:" Institutional investors impacting the housing market

Read on local12.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, discusses the impact this will have over today's housing market. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the current housing...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
linknky.com
Parts manufacturer breaks ground on Boone County facility
Parts manufacturer Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. broke ground on a $1.75 million warehouse in Boone County Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the celebration. He said it is an exciting time to do business in Kentucky. “And it is even more exciting to see companies continue to...
spectrumnews1.com
After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments
CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood’s development...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
linknky.com
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Toxic sites in Hamilton County get millions for clean up, redevelopment
Sites like the Crosley Building in Camp Washington and the former Dow Chemical site in Reading will get millions of state dollars for clean-up and redevelopment.
linknky.com
Take a peek inside the new North by Hotel Covington
Developers and the Covington Business Council led a tour Wednesday of North by Hotel Covington, an expansion from the original hotel on Madison Avenue set to open in October. The renovations encompass the building next to Hotel Covington, which was historically the Covington YMCA. The original hotel is located at...
Times Gazette
Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
WKRC
Under New Ownership: Iconic West Side restaurant sold, but menu will remain the same
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Some changes are coming to longtime West Side staple Sebastian's Greek Restaurant. The original owner says it's finally time to retire after almost 50 years, but don't worry: The gyros we all love are staying. Shaved meat, sliced tomato and onion rolled up in...
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
WKRC
New COVID-19 variant being tracked by CDC
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new variant of concern is now being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hashtag #COVIDIsOver has been trending for weeks, but the hospitalization and death rates share a very different story. The hospitalization rates have remained steady with this recent surge --...
linknky.com
Union moves forward with Brilliance Avenue extension for Grammas Center
A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
moversmakers.org
UC, CityLink to train for health jobs
Addressing a need to fill vacant health care jobs, UC Health and CityLink Center are partnering on a new training program to help Greater Cincinnati residents become patient care assistants. The PCA Training Program launched on Aug. 1 with a pilot cohort class of 15 students. The program will train...
Phase II of Covington’s Riverfront Commons Trail now complete and open to the public
Cyclists, runners, and walkers are making heavy use of the recently completed 1.5 miles of concrete path added to the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington that winds along the Ohio River. The expanded multi-use trail opened to the public in mid-June and begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and...
WKRC
Local cemetery making improvements to emphasize its history, horticultural significance
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Those who oversee a local cemetery are taking steps to call attention to its beauty and historical significance. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum covers just over 22 acres along Holman Street in Covington. There are 350 trees and 135 shrubs of different species. The city...
wvxu.org
Mt. Washington, Mt. Auburn approved for entertainment districts with extra liquor licenses
Two Cincinnati neighborhoods are getting a designation to allow for more liquor licenses. Council voted Wednesday to approve central entertainment districts in Mount Washington and Mount Auburn. The requests now go to the state for final approval. State law limits the number of liquor licenses in the city based on...
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
