Cincinnati, OH

"Uphill battle:" Institutional investors impacting the housing market

WKRC
 3 days ago
WKRC

Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, discusses the impact this will have over today's housing market. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the current housing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
linknky.com

Parts manufacturer breaks ground on Boone County facility

Parts manufacturer Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. broke ground on a $1.75 million warehouse in Boone County Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the celebration. He said it is an exciting time to do business in Kentucky. "And it is even more exciting to see companies continue to...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments

CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood's main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood's development...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tire Review

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: 'Listen to us, please'

More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County's rural land.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn't enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
linknky.com

Take a peek inside the new North by Hotel Covington

Developers and the Covington Business Council led a tour Wednesday of North by Hotel Covington, an expansion from the original hotel on Madison Avenue set to open in October. The renovations encompass the building next to Hotel Covington, which was historically the Covington YMCA. The original hotel is located at...
COVINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

New COVID-19 variant being tracked by CDC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new variant of concern is now being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hashtag #COVIDIsOver has been trending for weeks, but the hospitalization and death rates share a very different story. The hospitalization rates have remained steady with this recent surge --...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Union moves forward with Brilliance Avenue extension for Grammas Center

A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
UNION, KY
moversmakers.org

UC, CityLink to train for health jobs

Addressing a need to fill vacant health care jobs, UC Health and CityLink Center are partnering on a new training program to help Greater Cincinnati residents become patient care assistants. The PCA Training Program launched on Aug. 1 with a pilot cohort class of 15 students. The program will train...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, "Do Good with Denim," on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH

