"Uphill battle:" Institutional investors impacting the housing market

A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.

UNION, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO