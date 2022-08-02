ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

WATCH: Vermont Democratic congressional primary debate

Vermont Historical Society is collecting an oral history of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont. The Historical Society is collecting artifacts and accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic experience in Vermont. Puppy missing after several were stolen, has been accounted for. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three puppies were stolen from a home...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Several bomb threats called in to colleges, universities across Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating multiple reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at college and university campuses across the state on Wednesday. Officials say no devices have been found and all of the threats appear to be unfounded. So far, more than seven threats have...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

New population count shows Vermont has above average bat population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s bat expert says the Indiana bat population is strong in Vermont. Fish and Wildlife Small Mammal Biologist Alyssa Bennet has been trapping and counting Indiana bats all summer. The population has been affected by the fast-spreading fungal disease, white nose syndrome. Bennett reports seeing more...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt., NH, NY attorneys general join forces to stop robocalls

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s attorneys general say they are joining the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force aimed at cracking down on illegal robocalls. The goal is to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
BOW, NH
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Green Mountain Care Board raises premium

Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat met in a debate on WCAX Thursday night. Historian George Edson's family used to make Common Crackers. Here's what he told our Elissa Borden about them. Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend. Updated: 12 hours...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'

Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Wildlife Watch: Scientists try to spot the rare spotted turtle. Updated: 9 hours ago. On a hot day in July, biologists gear up to check turtle traps in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

SUNY Plattsburgh aims to help delinquent NY youths get back on track

Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 33 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Bombing threats against New Hampshire higher education

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians. TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged. Updated: 1 hour ago. TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged.
WCAX

Final fundraising numbers in race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of transporting people he knew were in the U.S. illegally will be held in jail while the court case proceeds. The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont reports Marco Salvedra-Espinoza, 42, of the Bronx, New York, was in federal court in Vermont on Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE

