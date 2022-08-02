Rangers locate murder suspect in Tupper Lake, search all-night for man and four children found in a Herkimer County drainage

Read on www.adirondackalmanack.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Escapes serious injury in Potsdam
A person was injured after the truck they were operating crashed into a Wight & Patterson tractor trailer early on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Potsdam fire officials. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
More than 2,200 without power in Otsego County following storms
More than 2,200 were without power in Otsego County Thursday evening after thunderstorms made their way through the region in the afternoon. According to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) more than 660 outages have been reported in Cooperstown and more than 500 in both Hartwick and Laurens.
Man accused of applying for SNAP benefits outside the county
FONDA, NY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Fonda man, accused of welfare fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office Travis Niepoth, 37, is accused of applying for SNAP benefits for Montgomery County twice without residing in the county. He was charged with 2 counts...
Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide
State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
Hudson River Piecemakers Quilt Show slated for Aug. 6 and 7
All are invited to drop by this year’s Hudson River Piecemakers Quilt Show scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7 in Lake Luzerne. This year’s quilt show theme is “Starry, Starry Quilts” and the show will feature 75 quilts on display, various quilting technique demonstrations, a boutique with great gifts, a quilt raffle, vendors, door prizes, and much more.
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
