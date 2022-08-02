Illinois GOP nominee for governor under fire for comparing abortion to the Holocaust in resurfaced video

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
IL GOP Gov. Candidate Darren Bailey Tries to Explain Past Holocaust Remark After it is Denounced as ‘Deeply Disturbing'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey on Tuesday tried to minimize comments he made five years ago in which he said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion — remarks that have enflamed the Jewish community and the state’s Jewish governor, J.B. Pritzker. “I believe that...
wmay.com
Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office
Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
muddyrivernews.com
After learning of Bailey comment that Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to legalized abortion, Pritzker campaign creates online ad
Within hours of a news report that GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey had said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to legalized abortion in 2017 campaign video, Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign was online with an ad publicizing the statement. “I believe that abortion is one of the...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey under fire for remarks comparing abortion to Holocaust
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a remark he made in 2017 comparing the Holocaust and abortion.
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich joins families of violence victims to demand Foxx harden stance on prosecuting criminals
CHICAGO - Families who have lost loved ones to violence protested outside the Cook County State's Attorney office on Friday. They held up pictures of their relatives who've been killed and demanded changes within the office of Kim Foxx. Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich joined the families and said the...
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
wmay.com
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
wmay.com
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
Most competitive elections in years after Illinois Republicans slate 27 post-primary candidates
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters across the state will see some of the most competitive elections in some time. Last week, local Democrat and Republican officials across the state slated candidates where their party didn’t run a primary election, said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.
wmay.com
Illinois Joins Robocall Litigation Task Force
If you’re tired of automated calls about your auto warranty or claiming to be from Social Security, you’ll want to hear about this. Illinois is joining a nationwide task force pursuing litigation against robocalls targeting Americans. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says all 50 states are part of the effort to investigate telecommunications companies that allow those calls to come in, often from foreign sources. Raoul says the companies have an obligation to ensure that calls using their networks are legal, but says often the companies turn a blind eye to illegal robocalls because of the money they generate.
See the 2022 Ohio August primary election results
2022 Ohio August primary election results Ohio’s 2022 August primary election results are coming in Tuesday as polls close. Races up for grabs include the Republican and Democratic nominees for District 17 and 19 in the state Senate, and District 1, 3, 9, 61, 68, 83, 86 and 98 in the House of Representatives. Also […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
advantagenews.com
Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois' Constitution lopsided
A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more support on from supporters than from opponents, says one observer. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution, making it impossible for lawmakers...
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
