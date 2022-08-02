Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers

Read on www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
WKYT 27
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WKYT 27
‘My second home:’ Hindman native collecting donations for her hometown
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County has not only seen tremendous devastation from flooding, but has also endured great loss. Seventeen people were killed there. Help for that small community is being organized here in central Kentucky by a woman who grew up on those same streets that were flooded.
WKYT 27
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
WKYT 27
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
WKYT 27
EKU hosts donation drive for flood victims
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several communities are joining relief efforts to help people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky University hosted a donation drive Thursday at the EKU’s Arts Center. Campus leaders tell us this is not about EKU but about Madison County stepping up to help those going through a difficult time.
WKYT 27
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky. Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup
WATCH | Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty. Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year.
WKYT 27
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
WKYT 27
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County. Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene. According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon...
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear tours Breathitt Co. High School as cleanup efforts are underway
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear spent another day of touring the damage left behind after the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. We followed him as he toured Breathitt County High School, which sustained damage. Walking through the debris and muddy mess of the high school, it was a...
WKYT 27
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
WKYT 27
In one-on-one, Gov. Beshear talks long road ahead for EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent time in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday meeting with survivors and checking on communities as search and recovery efforts continue. WKYT’s Bill Bryant spent the day in Breathitt County, and was able to talk to the governor about the disaster and where...
WKYT 27
Floyd County Schools pushes start date back due to flood damage, recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The back-to-school start date for Floyd County Schools has been pushed back to two weeks due to damaging flooding in the county. The school board voted Tuesday to alter the academic calendar. Several schools throughout the county are now being used as a hub,...
WKYT 27
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill. It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.
