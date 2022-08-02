Read on television.mxdwn.com
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
Showtime Elects Not To Renew 'The First Lady' For Second Season
The series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson will not be returning for another season after lukewarm reviews.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Chris Sullivan Comedy ‘The Son in Law’ Shelved by ABC
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor. According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.
In Brief: 'The First Lady' voted out by Showtime, and more
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell take flight in the official trailer for the new film drama Devotion, set to open this Thanksgiving. The film looks at the military careers of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner -- played respectively by Majors and Powell -- Black and white Navy fighter pilots who developed a close camaraderie during the Korean War, despite the racism Brown experiences as one of the first Black military aviators. Devotion also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski...
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Emmy Predictions: Writing (Comedy) – ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Battle to Join the List of Pilot Episode Winners
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
FX Orders ‘The Veil’ Thriller Starring Elisabeth Moss for Hulu
Steven Knight and Elisabeth Moss are partnering up in a new series for FX exclusively for Hulu. FX has ordered The Veil, a limited series from Knight and starring Moss, who will also executive produce. The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård will help launch the upcoming season of IFC's documentary parody show, Documentary Now!, which will begin airing on the network Oct. 19. The news came Friday in the form of a short teaser trailer for the show's upcoming '53rd' season -- though it will be only its fourth in reality.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Warner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Writedown on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT Cancelations
Just how much content has Warner Bros. Discovery axed since the WarnerMedia merger just a few months ago? $825 million worth. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it has taken a $825 million writedown on content following the deal. That figure includes a $496 million impairment on content, as well as content development writeoffs of $329 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Drops as Post-Merger Update Doesn't Impress Wall StreetDC Films' Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After 'Batgirl' CancellationDeciphering Warner Bros. Discovery's Recent Moves; Plus Peak TV Talk With FX's John Landgraf “Content impairments...
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
From 'Annie Hall' to 'Book Club', We've Rounded Up Diane Keaton’s 20 Best Roles
For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.
