ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington School Board to review costs, bonding options for new high school

By Katharine Huntley
WCAX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday. It’s another expansion of the Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction. Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits to...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont voters can fix ballots submitted with errors

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bank of Burlington officially gets the greenlight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first new bank in more than three decades; the Bank of Burlington has officially gotten the greenlight. Leaders say they got approval from the FDIC and state Financial Regulation Department Tuesday morning. With the certificate of insurance and certificate of authority in hand,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The New School#Bonding#Highschool#Burlington School Board#Burlington High School#City Council
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 33 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing. They started arriving in Vermont on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont police departments host National Night Out events

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Connecting communities to the people who protect them, that’s the goal of the annual National Night Out events. They’re hosted by local police departments across the country. At least 100 community members came together at Essex High School for the police department’s second National...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
MALONE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

SUNY Plattsburgh aims to help delinquent NY youths get back on track

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to be a future hub for delinquent youth resources in the state of New York. Right now, the Social Work Department says there are not many resources available for delinquent youth to help them get out of their situations. They just got a...
WCAX

Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members’ salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. It’s the most recent escalation in the fight over the brand’s bid to stop sales of its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday. It happened on George Street. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says eight people were detained, but no arrests have been made yet in the narcotics trafficking investigation. Federal agencies were there with local police. Police say...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing puppy that police said was one of three stolen from a litter in Coventry has been found. Vermont State Police said three 6-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25. Tamieka Demo,...
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

‘Neers open playoffs with a win

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers are one win away from a trip to their first NECBL Championship Series since 2015 after an 8-3 win over the Sanford Mainers Tuesday night at the Rec Field. Vermont blew the game open with a six-run second inning, started by a Matt...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy