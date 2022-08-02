Burlington School Board to review costs, bonding options for new high school

Read on www.wcax.com
WCAX
New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday. It’s another expansion of the Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction. Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits to...
WCAX
Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
WCAX
Vermont voters can fix ballots submitted with errors
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
WCAX
Bank of Burlington officially gets the greenlight
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first new bank in more than three decades; the Bank of Burlington has officially gotten the greenlight. Leaders say they got approval from the FDIC and state Financial Regulation Department Tuesday morning. With the certificate of insurance and certificate of authority in hand,...
WCAX
No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
WCAX
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 33 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
WCAX
Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing. They started arriving in Vermont on...
WCAX
Vermont police departments host National Night Out events
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Connecting communities to the people who protect them, that’s the goal of the annual National Night Out events. They’re hosted by local police departments across the country. At least 100 community members came together at Essex High School for the police department’s second National...
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
WCAX
Burlington Electric asks customers to conserve power during peak hours Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forecast calls for hot and humid weather on Thursday, so the Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help “Defeat the Peak.”. In order to reduce electric consumption, the department hopes people will raise their thermostats between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. if they have air conditioning.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
WCAX
SUNY Plattsburgh aims to help delinquent NY youths get back on track
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to be a future hub for delinquent youth resources in the state of New York. Right now, the Social Work Department says there are not many resources available for delinquent youth to help them get out of their situations. They just got a...
WCAX
Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members’ salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East. It’s the most recent escalation in the fight over the brand’s bid to stop sales of its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
WCAX
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday. It happened on George Street. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says eight people were detained, but no arrests have been made yet in the narcotics trafficking investigation. Federal agencies were there with local police. Police say...
WCAX
Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing puppy that police said was one of three stolen from a litter in Coventry has been found. Vermont State Police said three 6-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25. Tamieka Demo,...
WCAX
Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
WCAX
‘Neers open playoffs with a win
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers are one win away from a trip to their first NECBL Championship Series since 2015 after an 8-3 win over the Sanford Mainers Tuesday night at the Rec Field. Vermont blew the game open with a six-run second inning, started by a Matt...
