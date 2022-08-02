Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
1470 WMBD
Man injured in shooting on E. Republic
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth told 25 News that the...
1470 WMBD
Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac Payton.
Central Illinois Proud
5-year-old sworn in as Peoria County junior deputy
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in its newest deputy, five-year-old Sophia Richards. At an early age, Sophia began showing her appreciation for first responders. “We were driving around and any time she would see a police car she would say hey mommy...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson investigation underway for Peoria house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate ATM burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police is looking for someone who broke into an ATM and stole cash. Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Knoxville Avenue, near Junction City and Keller Station. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The ATM...
vandaliaradio.com
Peoria man charged in Fayette Co Court with Felony Cocaine charge
A Peoria man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County Court. 24 year old David D. M. Hicks of Peoria has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance that was alleged to be 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 Felony. Hicks is also facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Battery-Insulting and Provoking. Information on the charge says that Hicks is alleged to have charged at another individual and is also alleged to have bit him multiple times, allegedly injuring his back and back of the other individual’s neck.
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (WEEK) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle. Police were able...
Central Illinois Proud
Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for the city’s 22nd homicide last year, but not on the original charges he faced. Peoria County Court records indicate Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Second Degree Murder. In exchange, two First Degree...
hoiabc.com
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate carjacking, ask for public’s help
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are releasing details of a carjacking incident that occurred late Monday night, and they say they need the public’s help. Police say it happened at 11:17 p.m. in the 300 block of West McClure, in the West Bluff near Bigelow. The victim claimed...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for shooting involving 3-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for charges related to a shooting that injured a three-year-old in July. According to Peoria County Court records, Randyn Duncan was indicted for obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Police responded to a shooting...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
