Inflation is hitting ACA health insurance plans in Pennsylvania

Read on triblive.com
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers
For the first time in 45 years, Pennsylvania workers woke up to updated Minimum Wage Act regulations Friday morning. The new state regulations revise how employers pay tipped employees and process noncash tips, among other changes. They also align Pennsylvania regulations with federal ones. These regulations were proposed by Gov....
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New Tipped Wage Threshold to Increase Starting Friday
Pennsylvania's new, expanded tipped wage threshold will increase starting Friday, Aug. 5, according to the state. The new regulations change how employers pay tipped workers and ensures salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are paid for overtime. Here's what it means for workers and employers:. An update to the definition of...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
iheart.com
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
State College
Gov. Wolf Visits Hess Farm to Celebrate Successes of Pennsylvania Farm Bill
State officials and agricultural representatives joined Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday at Hess Farm in Harris Township to celebrate the successes of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which has invested more than $76 million in the commonwealth’s agriculture industries since it was signed into law in 2019. “Agriculture is the...
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
Pennsylvania Offers Utility Bill Payment Assistance Payments To Qualifying Households
With the cost of everyday items rising, many throughout the commonwealth struggle to pay their utility bills. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has decided to step in and offer aid to those who need it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Returns to Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County has moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Tax Rebate Up To $1,657.50
Pennsylvanians who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving a larger rebate than anticipated. Under the recently signed Act 54, Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 are eligible to receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. Act 54 uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will fund the one-time bonus rebates. A qualifying claimant could receive a rebate of up to $1,657.50, up from a previous maximum of $975.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Pa. Republicans aim to take away rights
Our Republican-controlled state Legislature can’t accomplish everything it wants through legitimate legislative processes. Senate Bill 106 will allow Republicans to amend the state Constitution to attack your right to privacy and undermine state election laws. The most egregious and far-reaching change proposed by SB 106 is a declaration that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
abc27.com
These Pennsylvanians may be eligible for one-time payment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf reintroduces program that would send $2,000 payments to Pennsylvanians
FOLCROFT, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is reintroducing a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the PA Opportunity Program will help combat rising inflation. He first proposed the program in February, but it has yet to gain traction in the Republican-controlled legislature. At...
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
Comments / 0