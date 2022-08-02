Police: 3 adults, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orlando

Read on www.wesh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found in hotel room with missing teenage girl sentenced
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man who deputies say was found in a hotel room with a missing 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dozens of child sex crimes. Tyler Thompson will spend the next 40 years in Florida State Prison and was given 45...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the people killed were Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police said Donovan Michael Ramirez,...
fox35orlando.com
Danielle Redlick sentenced for tampering with evidence after death of husband in Winter Park home
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Danielle Redlick, the woman acquitted of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband in their Winter Park home, was sentenced on Friday for tampering with physical evidence. A judge sentenced Redlick to 364 days in jail with credit for 364 days of time served and 12 months of probation. She...
Family of 5 found dead in Florida murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
click orlando
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
Bay News 9
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach firefighter back home nearly a year after mystery injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A firefighter who was injured on the job was welcomed home by a big crowd Wednesday after nearly a year in the hospital. “It meant the world to me. It meant the world to me,” said Jeremy Macklefresh. [TRENDING: Orlando police ID family...
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Caden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Florida Police K-9 Shot & Killed, Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
Max the Belgian Malinois had been with his handler seven years
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
Comments / 0