PHOTOS: Crews extinguish house fire in Southside Richmond
A house fire on the Southside of Richmond was extinguished by first responders early Friday morning.
Police investigate double shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Police said the man...
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
22-year-old woman found shot dead in car in Highland Springs identified, investigation ongoing
Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot
Richmonders are reacting to the latest developments about an alleged shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.
Police ID 22-year-old woman killed in Henrico
A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
Chesterfield police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place in Chesterfield Thursday evening.
rvahub.com
Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Chamberlayne Avenue Homicide
The Richmond Police Department has charged the suspect in last week’s shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. Anthony Dandridge, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested on scene by Richmond Police officers. RPD detectives, investigating the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting, have charged Dandridge with second degree murder and use of a firearm in...
Man arrested in connection to Spotsylvania house fire turned homicide investigation
A house fire that occurred last week turned into a homicide investigation after a body found at the scene was deemed suspicious by authorities, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a release.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into home in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in which a car collided into a residential home on Friday afternoon.
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Richmond wants to buy back guns – will it actually reduce violence?
Earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a gun buyback event designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Richmond - but years of research have cast doubt on the effectiveness of buyback programs in reducing gun violence.
Richmond Public Schools holding backpack, school supply drive
The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive will take place Thursday, August 11 at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.
Henrico Police Chief English receives NOBLE award
Henrico Police Chief Eric English received the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement’s Civil Rights “Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive” Justice by Action Award last month at NOBLE’s 46th annual Training Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. English was selected from among more than 3,000 NOBLE members...
Richmond Chief steadfast that Dogwood Dell was July 4 mass shooting target
The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's office indicated there was no evidence Dogwood Dell a target, during a court hearing earlier in the day,
Deputies seek information after camper stolen out of Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection to a larceny that happened last week. On July 30, deputies responded to Airstream of Virginia located at Northlake Park Drive for the report of a stolen camper. Deputies say surveillance footage showed that the camper was stolen just before 8 p.m. on July 29.
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one...
