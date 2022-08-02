ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Police investigate double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Police said the man...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
RICHMOND, VA
#National Night Out#Crime#Henrico Police Division#Community Policing Unit
rvahub.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Chamberlayne Avenue Homicide

The Richmond Police Department has charged the suspect in last week’s shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. Anthony Dandridge, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested on scene by Richmond Police officers. RPD detectives, investigating the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting, have charged Dandridge with second degree murder and use of a firearm in...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify woman found shot to death in car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department investigating homicide

The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
EMPORIA, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police Chief English receives NOBLE award

Henrico Police Chief Eric English received the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement’s Civil Rights “Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive” Justice by Action Award last month at NOBLE’s 46th annual Training Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. English was selected from among more than 3,000 NOBLE members...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Deputies seek information after camper stolen out of Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection to a larceny that happened last week. On July 30, deputies responded to Airstream of Virginia located at Northlake Park Drive for the report of a stolen camper. Deputies say surveillance footage showed that the camper was stolen just before 8 p.m. on July 29.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one...
RICHMOND, VA

