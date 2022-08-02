Read on dailynorthwestern.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston from Aug. 5-7
The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans. 2022 Summer Research Opportunity Program Research Symposium. Norris University Center. Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The symposium allows participants, who come...
Daily Northwestern
Downtown Evanston rebrands, aims to create a neighborhood feel
Pre-pandemic, downtown Evanston served as a hub for office workers looking for lunch and running errands. With COVID-19 leading to plummeting office occupancy, Annie Coakley, Downtown Evanston’s executive director, isn’t sure what the future of Evanston’s main business district holds. “If (office workers) ever come back or...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Police Department reassigns Community Policing Unit members due to staff shortages
Evanston Police Department reassigned five out of eight members of the Community Policing Unit, cutting the unit’s capacity, the department announced Thursday. “This drastic step is necessary due to the continued staffing shortages faced by the Department,” the department said in a news release. The Community Policing Unit...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Mural Arts Program uplifts community through art
Launched in 2017, the Evanston Mural Arts Program aims to make art available to everyone. The program partners with community organizations, schools and businesses to transform walls into works of art. This summer, EMAP seeks to brighten the sidewalks with four murals around town. Music credit: Good Days by Yung...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern players, coach Shane Davis attend first-ever Big Ten Media Days
The Big Ten hosted the first annual Volleyball Media Days on Monday and Tuesday. Coach Shane Davis, senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and graduate student libero Megan Miller attended on behalf of Northwestern on Monday, taking questions on topics ranging from name, image and likeness to their experiences with college volleyball.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Collins finalizes 2022-23 coaching staff
The coaching staff for Northwestern men’s basketball in 2022-23 features a new hire and old faces in new roles, the program announced Wednesday. Chris Lowery joins the Wildcats as an assistant coach after spending a decade as an associate head coach at Kansas State. The program was dominant during Lowery’s tenure, reaching the NCAA Tournament five times and winning two Big 12 regular-season titles.
Comments / 0