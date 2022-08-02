ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston from Aug. 5-7

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans. 2022 Summer Research Opportunity Program Research Symposium. Norris University Center. Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The symposium allows participants, who come...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston rebrands, aims to create a neighborhood feel

Pre-pandemic, downtown Evanston served as a hub for office workers looking for lunch and running errands. With COVID-19 leading to plummeting office occupancy, Annie Coakley, Downtown Evanston’s executive director, isn’t sure what the future of Evanston’s main business district holds. “If (office workers) ever come back or...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Police Department reassigns Community Policing Unit members due to staff shortages

Evanston Police Department reassigned five out of eight members of the Community Policing Unit, cutting the unit’s capacity, the department announced Thursday. “This drastic step is necessary due to the continued staffing shortages faced by the Department,” the department said in a news release. The Community Policing Unit...
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Mural Arts Program uplifts community through art

Launched in 2017, the Evanston Mural Arts Program aims to make art available to everyone. The program partners with community organizations, schools and businesses to transform walls into works of art. This summer, EMAP seeks to brighten the sidewalks with four murals around town. Music credit: Good Days by Yung...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Collins finalizes 2022-23 coaching staff

The coaching staff for Northwestern men’s basketball in 2022-23 features a new hire and old faces in new roles, the program announced Wednesday. Chris Lowery joins the Wildcats as an assistant coach after spending a decade as an associate head coach at Kansas State. The program was dominant during Lowery’s tenure, reaching the NCAA Tournament five times and winning two Big 12 regular-season titles.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy