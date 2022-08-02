The coaching staff for Northwestern men’s basketball in 2022-23 features a new hire and old faces in new roles, the program announced Wednesday. Chris Lowery joins the Wildcats as an assistant coach after spending a decade as an associate head coach at Kansas State. The program was dominant during Lowery’s tenure, reaching the NCAA Tournament five times and winning two Big 12 regular-season titles.

