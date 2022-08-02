Coloradans who have filed their 2021 taxes should soon be seeing $750-per-person tax rebate checks in the mail. The money comes from taxes collected by the state that goes over the cap set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. That provision of the state Constitution requires taxes collected over a cap determined by inflation and population be rebated to taxpayers. State economists estimated that the state collected more than $3.5 billion over the cap in the fiscal year that ended in June — the largest ever.

