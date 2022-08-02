ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Republicans accuse Polis of electioneering with TABOR rebate letter

The head of the Colorado Republican Party filed a campaign finance complaint Thursday over a letter Gov. Jared Polis is sending to residents along with their tax rebate checks. Polis, a Democrat, is seeking re-election this November. On Wednesday, he and other Democrats announced that Colorado taxpayers should be receiving...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado's Judicial Department opposes creation of independent board to oversee public discipline of judges

Colorado’s Supreme Court justices should not cede the ultimate power to determine how judges are publicly disciplined to an independent board, state Judicial Department representatives argued in a document submitted to state lawmakers this week as part of an ongoing effort to reform judicial discipline. The Judicial Department’s stance...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Here's when to expect your $750 TABOR check

Coloradans who have filed their 2021 taxes should soon be seeing $750-per-person tax rebate checks in the mail. The money comes from taxes collected by the state that goes over the cap set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. That provision of the state Constitution requires taxes collected over a cap determined by inflation and population be rebated to taxpayers. State economists estimated that the state collected more than $3.5 billion over the cap in the fiscal year that ended in June — the largest ever.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

When did Polis learn about his emergency management director's troubling behavior? He won't say.

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said personnel matters in the state should be handled without interference from his office, marking the first public comments the Democrat has made since a Denver Post investigation outlined multiple suspensions and aggressive, intimidating behavior from the man leading Colorado’s emergency responses. “Our department...
COLORADO STATE

