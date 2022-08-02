Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com
Colorado Republicans accuse Polis of electioneering with TABOR rebate letter
The head of the Colorado Republican Party filed a campaign finance complaint Thursday over a letter Gov. Jared Polis is sending to residents along with their tax rebate checks. Polis, a Democrat, is seeking re-election this November. On Wednesday, he and other Democrats announced that Colorado taxpayers should be receiving...
The results are in — again: Tina Peters lost her GOP primary election for secretary of state nomination
A recount of votes in the GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state shows what election officials knew to be true from the first round of counting: Tina Peters, an election denier, did not come close to winning her primary election. The results affirmed what county clerks initially reported: Peters...
Colorado’s Judicial Department opposes creation of independent board to oversee public discipline of judges
Colorado’s Supreme Court justices should not cede the ultimate power to determine how judges are publicly disciplined to an independent board, state Judicial Department representatives argued in a document submitted to state lawmakers this week as part of an ongoing effort to reform judicial discipline. The Judicial Department’s stance...
Here’s when to expect your $750 TABOR check
Coloradans who have filed their 2021 taxes should soon be seeing $750-per-person tax rebate checks in the mail. The money comes from taxes collected by the state that goes over the cap set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR. That provision of the state Constitution requires taxes collected over a cap determined by inflation and population be rebated to taxpayers. State economists estimated that the state collected more than $3.5 billion over the cap in the fiscal year that ended in June — the largest ever.
When did Polis learn about his emergency management director’s troubling behavior? He won’t say.
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said personnel matters in the state should be handled without interference from his office, marking the first public comments the Democrat has made since a Denver Post investigation outlined multiple suspensions and aggressive, intimidating behavior from the man leading Colorado’s emergency responses. “Our department...
Colorado sees “substantial” drop in COVID hospitalizations after long plateau
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have finally come off their plateau, dropping 14% from the previous week. As of Tuesday afternoon, 268 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, down from 313 a week earlier. Hospitalizations had been roughly level since mid-June, bouncing between 300 and 325. The drop is...
Air ambulances were designed for speed, but can now operate as mobile partial ICUs
When air ambulances first took off in the 1980s, they were mostly about getting patients to a hospital as fast as possible. But now they can operate more like mobile intensive-care units, the crew of a Greeley-based medical helicopter said. Traditionally, people with time-sensitive conditions were “treated with diesel,” meaning...
