Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Happy birthday Satchmo
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-136 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 4, 2022) – In Issue 2022-136 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we can almost hear his voice…close your eyes and listen. HELLO DOLLY. One of the best, if not the best jazz musician and vocalist...
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
adventuremomblog.com
Great Wolf Lodge Annual Flash Sale 8/4
Need an excuse to book a stay at Great Wolf Lodge?. You’ll want to take advantage of the Great Wolf Lodge Annual Flash Sale. Our family has enjoyed staying at Great Wolf Lodge over the years. Use these tips before you go to make the most of your visit.
WLWT 5
Want to name the new baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's how
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo just welcomed a baby hippo and you can help name the new baby. The zoo announced Bibi gave birth to her second baby hippo late Wednesday night. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WLWT 5
Is Bibi in labor? Cincinnati Zoo gives update as they prepare for another baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is keeping a watchful eye on hippo mom Bibi as the soon-to-be mom of two prepares to give birth to another calf. The zoo has been giving frequent updates on how Bibi is doing, in the latest update saying it's not clear whether she's in active labor.
linknky.com
Roebling Point Books & Coffee expanding into Dayton
The third location for Roebling Point Books & Coffee, a downtown Covington staple that expanded into Newport’s East Row neighborhood, is coming to Dayton. Owner Richard Hunt said Dayton provides the walkable community with a “strong inner core” that he looks for when opening new locations. “What...
cincinnatirefined.com
The Best Dog-Friendly Spots in Cincinnati
What's a day exploring Cincinnati, without your furry friend? If you're dog parent like me, you know that every adventure is more fun when you can bring your companion along. I've curated a list of dog friendly spots in our city, including restaurants, bars, hotels, and activities. Lucky Dog Grille,...
WKRC
Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
WCPO
'We never stopped': Hamilton nonprofit ministry continues to serve despite losing AC, broken deep freezer
HAMILTON, Ohio — A nonprofit ministry in Hamilton is continuing to serve those in need, despite facing some challenges of its own. New Life Mission opened up a cooling shelter during Wednesday's heat advisory despite their air conditioner and deep freezer being broken. They also continued to serve meals during the day.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Here's a full list of events
CINCINNATI — From hitting the water to cheers with non-alcoholic drinks, there's plenty to do around town this weekend. Find the full list of events below. Ohio River Paddlefest: Ohio River Paddlefest continues this weekend. On Wednesday, they held their annual Sunrise Paddle and on Friday, the fun gets...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
lovelandbeacon.com
Donations needed for LIFE Food Pantry
“We still need help to fill our shelves. You may drop donations off any time the pantry is open or you may put them in the donation box outside the pantry.” – LIFE Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at: 541 Loveland-Madeira Rd, Loveland Ohio 45140 –...
Baby Hippo Watch: Fiona’s mom showing signs of restlessness; team monitoring potential labor
CINCINNATI — Officials at the Cincinnati Zoom said Fiona the Hippo’s mother, Bibi, is anxiously awaiting the birth of Fiona’s sibling. The 24-hour watch team at the zoo has been monitoring Bibi’s activity and health. On Wednesday morning, the zoo posted on Facebook that there was...
Ledger Independent
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: Roger Waters at Heritage Bank Center
By way of introducing the show, a disembodied voice, fresh off intoning notifications of the time remaining before the start (“Ladies and gentlemen, the show will begin in ten minutes’ time.”), then urged, “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”
Fox 19
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority. “I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I...
lovelandbeacon.com
Local Author Series back at LMC
LOVELAND, OH (August 2, 2022) – Following a breif respite in July, the Loveland Museum Center (LMC) brings back the Local Author Series this Sunday, Augurst 7. Sundays 1:30 pm in the Loveland Museum Center – 201 Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH. Come out and see our local talented...
