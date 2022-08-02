ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lovelandbeacon.com

Happy birthday Satchmo

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-136 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 4, 2022) – In Issue 2022-136 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we can almost hear his voice…close your eyes and listen. HELLO DOLLY. One of the best, if not the best jazz musician and vocalist...
LOVELAND, OH
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Great Wolf Lodge Annual Flash Sale 8/4

Need an excuse to book a stay at Great Wolf Lodge?. You’ll want to take advantage of the Great Wolf Lodge Annual Flash Sale. Our family has enjoyed staying at Great Wolf Lodge over the years. Use these tips before you go to make the most of your visit.
MASON, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Roebling Point Books & Coffee expanding into Dayton

The third location for Roebling Point Books & Coffee, a downtown Covington staple that expanded into Newport’s East Row neighborhood, is coming to Dayton. Owner Richard Hunt said Dayton provides the walkable community with a “strong inner core” that he looks for when opening new locations. “What...
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

The Best Dog-Friendly Spots in Cincinnati

What's a day exploring Cincinnati, without your furry friend? If you're dog parent like me, you know that every adventure is more fun when you can bring your companion along. I've curated a list of dog friendly spots in our city, including restaurants, bars, hotels, and activities. Lucky Dog Grille,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Here's a full list of events

CINCINNATI — From hitting the water to cheers with non-alcoholic drinks, there's plenty to do around town this weekend. Find the full list of events below. Ohio River Paddlefest: Ohio River Paddlefest continues this weekend. On Wednesday, they held their annual Sunrise Paddle and on Friday, the fun gets...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Donations needed for LIFE Food Pantry

“We still need help to fill our shelves. You may drop donations off any time the pantry is open or you may put them in the donation box outside the pantry.” – LIFE Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at: 541 Loveland-Madeira Rd, Loveland Ohio 45140 –...
LOVELAND, OH
Ledger Independent

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
MASON COUNTY, KY
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: Roger Waters at Heritage Bank Center

By way of introducing the show, a disembodied voice, fresh off intoning notifications of the time remaining before the start (“Ladies and gentlemen, the show will begin in ten minutes’ time.”), then urged, “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Local Author Series back at LMC

LOVELAND, OH (August 2, 2022) – Following a breif respite in July, the Loveland Museum Center (LMC) brings back the Local Author Series this Sunday, Augurst 7. Sundays 1:30 pm in the Loveland Museum Center – 201 Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH. Come out and see our local talented...
LOVELAND, OH

