ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

‘It’s the highlight of my week’: Group makes hygiene kits for girls in developing countries

By Anthony Antoine
NBC12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene
NBC12

RPS narrows down design firm for new William Fox Elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond Public School construction team picked a design firm to help rebuild William Fox Elementary School after a massive fire gutted it in February. The director of the construction, Dana Fox, presented details about the contracts to Richmond School Board Members during their...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Preparing for college: Don’t forget about insurance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - College students are just days away from heading to campus. While thinking about what to buy for dorms and making moving plans, it’s also important to think about insurance. The State Corporation Commission urges parents to make a full list of their children’s items and...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC12

Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams. Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria. The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy