‘It’s the highlight of my week’: Group makes hygiene kits for girls in developing countries

Read on www.nbc12.com
Related
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
NBC12
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
Foster family fills home with love: 'God asked us to do a thing. We just did it'
The married couple of a dozen years who met in Northern Virginia said fostering little ones in need has filled their hearts.
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Here’s how you could name the new Henrico animal adoption center
Individuals can share naming ideas at NameTheShelter.com through Aug. 31. The top choices will be made available for a public vote online in September. People can follow the progress of the naming campaign on the Henrico County Government accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
Richmond Animal Care and Control unveils new spay, neuter trailer
Richmond Animal Care and Control is ready to bring its spaying and neutering services to furry friends in need around the city.
rvahub.com
Forest Hill Antique Closing
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
NBC12
RPS narrows down design firm for new William Fox Elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond Public School construction team picked a design firm to help rebuild William Fox Elementary School after a massive fire gutted it in February. The director of the construction, Dana Fox, presented details about the contracts to Richmond School Board Members during their...
NBC12
Preparing for college: Don’t forget about insurance
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - College students are just days away from heading to campus. While thinking about what to buy for dorms and making moving plans, it’s also important to think about insurance. The State Corporation Commission urges parents to make a full list of their children’s items and...
Woman scammed by Facebook page impersonating Petersburg animal shelter speaks out
Petersburg police have issued a public service announcement warning people to be vigilant online after scammers were discovered impersonating the city animal shelter on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts. From discounts on food and drinks to 8% off on shopping at many businesses, there is something for just about everyone. Check out the full...
Virginia ABC wants to fight alcohol abuse, to offer thousands in grants
Virginia ABC, the agency -- and liquor store chain -- in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse
NBC12
Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams. Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria. The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64...
Northern Neck Electric Coop sounding alarm on electricity scam
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC) issued a statement warning members that its name is at the center of a scam. Someone is calling NNEC members and telling them that the coop has been bought out by Dominion Energy, and as a result of that deal the members must now pay a surcharge or their meter will be removed.
CBS News
250 e-bikes suddenly stop working in Richmond
About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
VDH reports shift in flu season: 'We've seen strange activity'
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a shift in flu season this year, with case counts jumping through the late spring and summer.
Henrico County Public Schools get ready for back to school with kick-off event
Henrico County Public Schools is getting a head start on celebrating the new school year, with a kick-off event on August 19.
Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
Comments / 0