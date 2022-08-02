The ‘Golden Voice of Africa’ goes back on tour with a stop in Santa Cruz

Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”

