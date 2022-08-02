The ‘Golden Voice of Africa’ goes back on tour with a stop in Santa Cruz

Read on www.kalw.org
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
‘Live In Fear': Metallica’s Latest Video Features ‘Creeping Death’ Live in Germany
On June 24, 2022, Metallica invaded Download Germany in Hockenheim as they continued their whirlwind European tour. Staying true to the sets that preceded this gig, Metallica put together an epic show that spanned their discography for tens of thousands of screaming fans. The entire Download Germany show is available...
NME
Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds
Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
thebrag.com
Watch Gang of Youths cover a classic Travis song for Like a Version
Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”
Billboard
Manuel Turizo Slides Into No. 1 on Tropical Airplay Chart With ‘La Bachata’
Manuel Turizo snags his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart — and first as a lead artist — as “La Bachata” ascends from No. 4 to lead the Aug. 6-dated ranking. “La Bachata” sends Don Omar, Wisin and Gente de Zona’s “Soy Yo”...
Metallica Release New Animated Lyric Video for ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
HER review – enigmatic star rocks, and sensuously rolls
HER is the alias of 25-year-old R&B vocalist Gabriella Wilson, a US child star mentored by Alicia Keys who made her first TV appearances aged 10. In the six years since anonymously dropping her Grammy-nominated debut single, Focus, enigma has been her hard currency. As on social media and her award-show performances, HER arrives on stage in signature dark glasses that stay fixed throughout the set. It complements her other hard currency; Prince comparisons, something underlined by plenty of purple lighting.
Colombian soprano breaking opera 'molds'
Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia's Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas, always with a background echo of violence. Garces is from the city Buenaventura, which ironically translates as "good fortune" but is better known for rampant poverty, crime and drug violence.
guitar.com
Tony Hawk surprises fans at a London pub by jumping on stage to sing with a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack cover band
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack has gone down in history as one of the beloved video game soundtracks of all time, bringing together rock, metal, and punk fans. Therefore, it is understandable that fans, skaters and musicians alike want to come together to celebrate the iconic soundtrack. As...
