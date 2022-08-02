Both Bachelorettes Respond after Contestant's Public Apology for 'Absolutely Unacceptable' Behavior

Read on toofab.com
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?
The women of 'The Bachelorette' experience some rejections from the men this season, but does Rachel leave early?
Does Michelle Young Have To Give Back The $200K ABC Gave Her For A House With Nayte Olukoya After They Split?
Breakups are really hard. Former The Bachelorette Michelle Young, while still working through her split from fiancé Nayte Olukoya, gave her first interview less than a month after calling off her engagement. Speaking with Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast, Michelle admitted that...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: ‘You Were Worth the Wait’
He put a ring on it! Madison Prewett is engaged to boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt. "7.31.22. You were worth the wait," the Bachelor Nation personality captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 1. Prewett, 26, donned a white halter dress while Troutt, also 26, wore a light blue suit for the beachfront […]
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection
The tears start flowing in next week's episode of 'The Bachelorette' when Jacob tells Gabby he 'couldn't continue if it was just her' on the show.
The Bachelorette Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Michelle Young Was “Blindsided” By Nayte Olukoya Split
Even while admitting it’s not her story to tell, Kaitlyn Bristowe has thoughts on the breakup between Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young and her former fiancé Nayte Olukoya. “I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story and it’s his story and whatever, but I’ve obviously...
‘The Bachelorette’: Photo of Deandra Kanu Allegedly Wearing Nayte Olukoya’s Necklace Sparks Rumors
Nayte from 'The Bachelorette' and Deandra from 'The Bachelor' are sparking romance rumors. Here's what fans think is going on.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Are Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Dating After Michelle Young Split? See Clues
A new Bachelor Nation couple? The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya and The Bachelor's Deandra Kanu sparked romance rumors in July 2022 following Nayte's split from Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young. According to a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, the...
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
People
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Suggest Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Could Promote Cyberbullying
After watching Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors mock the season 26 Bachelor on the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are trying to laugh it off — but admitted that the slander stung. “As I saw the episode, I was very...
