Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Joe Tsai to Meet with Nets Star This Week

ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers
Danny Ainge goes under the microscope.
Bleacher Report
Report: Rockets Preserving Cap for '23 Free Agency in Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks
The Houston Rockets are reportedly prioritizing saving salary-cap space for next offseason in their contract talks with guard Kevin Porter Jr. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets are seeking a team-friendly deal with Porter since they want to be players on the free-agent market in 2023. Scotto...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz Talk Trade Featuring Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday the conversations took place a "few weeks ago." Here's a look at the proposed deal:. To New York: Donovan Mitchell. To Los...
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz
The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Rumors: 'All Signs Point Toward' Lakers Star Signing Contract Extension
LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is optimism that the two sides will strike a deal to keep him in purple and gold for at least a few more years. "All signs point toward both sides looking to extend their...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Playoff Teams Eyeing Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley
While much of the focus on the Utah Jazz right now is around Donovan Mitchell, they also have other trade chips who could be attractive to teams with playoff aspirations next season. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley are being monitored by playoff-caliber teams if the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Must Focus on Russell Westbrook, Upcoming Season Despite Kyrie Irving Rumors
It's been an intriguing offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, to say the least. The franchise hired a new head coach in Darvin Ham, is awaiting a decision from LeBron James about his future—he can sign an extension as early as today—and has been at the center of Kyrie Irving trade rumors.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency
It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Knicks' Cam Reddish Draws Interest from LA amid Russell Westbrook Buzz
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to figure out what they want to do with Russell Westbrook, they are also keeping an eye on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish in a potential trade. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Lakers have had interest in the 22-year-old dating back to...
Bleacher Report
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Bleacher Report
Anonymous MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales
A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
UFC・
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Brian Cashman: 'Our Hope' Is to Sign Aaron Judge to Contract Extension
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of the best season of his career, but he remains unsigned and is headed for free agency this winter. However, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the club's "hope is to get Aaron Judge signed to an extension."
Bleacher Report
Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession
Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend. TMZ Sports reported police said Shumpert was carrying 6.12 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The police report said Shumpert admitted to carrying marijuana.
