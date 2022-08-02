ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Joe Tsai to Meet with Nets Star This Week

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz

The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says

LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position

The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
Bleacher Report

Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract

Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Bleacher Report

Anonymous MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales

A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
Bleacher Report

Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend. TMZ Sports reported police said Shumpert was carrying 6.12 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The police report said Shumpert admitted to carrying marijuana.
