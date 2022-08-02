ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton

FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

3-year-old girl expected to be OK after being shot in Detroit home

DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a home on Detroit’s west side. The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday morning inside a home on Littlefield Street near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. An investigation is underway to uncover exactly what happened.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy