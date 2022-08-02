Read on www.clickondetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of 1987 Detroit murder cold case looking for closure as suspect is still on the loose
DETROIT – There are many questions regarding the case, and the family of Edward Sayers is looking for answers. Detroit police consider the murder an “overkill” due to the number of times Sayers was stabbed. On Aug. 25, 1987, Sayers’ sisters got a phone call from their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure
The 4-unit apartment building on the corner of Greiner and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side hasn’t been lived in for more than a decade. But in August of 1987, Edward Sayers lived in the top right unit. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
fox2detroit.com
Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton
FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
3-year-old Detroit girl in serious condition after she was shot while allegedly playing with gun
A 3-year-old girl is in temporary serious condition after Detroit police say she shot herself while playing with a gun. Police say that incident happened at a home on Littlefield on Detroit’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
Suspect charged in Detroit mass shooting that killed 2, injured 6
The man accused of a mass shooting in Detroit that killed two and injured six others over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday morning.
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old man charged with reporting fake armed robbery in Monroe County
NEWPORT, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged with reporting an armed robbery that turned out to be fake in Monroe County. Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) to a home in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Newport, according to authorities. A...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3-year-old girl expected to be OK after being shot in Detroit home
DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a home on Detroit’s west side. The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday morning inside a home on Littlefield Street near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. An investigation is underway to uncover exactly what happened.
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor man caught robbing 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police say
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An armed robber from Taylor is facing 10 charges after was caught breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police said. Dearborn Heights officers said they were called around 6 a.m. July 27 to a home on Evangeline Street, south of Cherry Hill Road.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
