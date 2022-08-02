Read on www.clickondetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trust Index: Fact-checking Tudor Dixon’s primary victory speech
DETROIT – For the first time, two women will be facing off in the general election for the chance to be Michigan’s next governor. Tudor Dixon won Tuesday night’s primary election, beating out four other candidates with 41% of the vote. In a victory speech, Tuesday night,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tudor Dixon wins GOP nomination for Michigan governor
Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon has clinched the Republican nomination for Michigan governor after beating out four other candidates in the Michigan Primary Election. Dixon will go up against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Whitmer is seeking her second term in the governor’s seat. Dixon will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine will continue to provide abortion care following day of court rulings
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine released a statement on Tuesday that it will continue to include abortions as part of its health care services in response to recent court rulings. On Monday morning, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that county prosecutors can begin enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford High School graduate advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Last week Local 4 introduced you to Ava Swiss, the 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent. Swiss’s audition earned her a “Yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) night, we learned she’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downloadable Graphics for Winners and Top 5 - Vote 4 the Best
We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the links below to download them. We’ll also be mailing out Winner and Top 5 window clings to you real soon that you can put up to show you’re part of Vote 4 the Best.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State urges locals to avoid contact with Huron River due to contamination in 2 counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are urging residents to avoid contact with the Huron River in Oakland and Livingston Counties. According to a news release, hexavalent chromium has been released from a Wixom wastewater treatment plant that came from Tribar Manufacturing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say no threat to community after 2 found dead in Macomb Township home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a Macomb Township home. Macomb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon when they found two people inside the home had died.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Timeline: When severe storms could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail, tornadoes to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New allegations against Oxford High School security guard spark anger within case
OXFORD, Mich. – A lawyer explains why revealing all the facts before a trial can jeopardize a case or taint a jury pool. Neil Rockind, criminal defense lawyer, expresses the importance of not revealing all of the facts before a trial so there isn’t as much confusion or anger in a case.
