Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Trust Index: Fact-checking Tudor Dixon’s primary victory speech

DETROIT – For the first time, two women will be facing off in the general election for the chance to be Michigan’s next governor. Tudor Dixon won Tuesday night’s primary election, beating out four other candidates with 41% of the vote. In a victory speech, Tuesday night,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tudor Dixon wins GOP nomination for Michigan governor

Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon has clinched the Republican nomination for Michigan governor after beating out four other candidates in the Michigan Primary Election. Dixon will go up against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Whitmer is seeking her second term in the governor’s seat. Dixon will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downloadable Graphics for Winners and Top 5 - Vote 4 the Best

We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the links below to download them. We’ll also be mailing out Winner and Top 5 window clings to you real soon that you can put up to show you’re part of Vote 4 the Best.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Southeast Michigan#Primary Election#Election State#Governor#Gop
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it

Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
MICHIGAN STATE

