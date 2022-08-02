Citrus Park Jewelry Store Smash And Grab Suspects Wanted With $100,000 In Jewelry

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who pulled a ‘smash and grab’ from a jewelry store at the Citrus Park Town Center.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on August 2, 2022, three masked male suspects entered the mall at an employee entrance located on the building’s south side. They proceeded to the Diamond Galleria store, where they broke display cases holding high-end watches.

The suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise before exiting the mall at the same employee entrance they had entered earlier.

Deputies say waiting for the suspects on their exit was a 2020-2022 silver Nissan Murano and the driver, a fourth suspect in the investigation. The suspects left the mall in an unknown direction.

“These suspects are seen on camera and video, so it’s only a matter of time before they are caught for the crimes they committed today,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, nobody was injured at the mall. I’m asking anyone who may have seen or heard something that could assist detectives with their investigation to please call us so we can look into it further.”

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

