El Paso, TX

Son of former cartel drug lord pleads guilty to gun smuggling charges

By Fernie Ortiz
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The son of the former head of the Gulf cartel has pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

Osiel Cardenas Jr., 30, attempted to purchase 10 semi-automatic rifles and intended to export them to Mexico.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Officer, undercover federal agents arrested him in the parking lot of a store on April 22, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas.

The release said Cardenas Jr. instructed another individual to cross into Mexico to pick up the $15,000 for the weapons and to inform him when the transaction was complete.

Court documents obtained by Border Report show that Cardenas Jr. and two accomplices attempted to export five Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifles and five Zastava M90 rifles.

The indictment shows that Cardenas was indicted along with Azhuan Martinez and Jose Roberto Molina-Medrano, who was in the country illegally and previously convicted of illegal reentry. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Osiel Cardenas-Guillen, 39, the accused Mexican drug kingpin extradited to the United States last month, leaves the federal courthouse in Houston after pleading not guilty Friday, Feb. 9, 2007, to charges connected to running a cartel that at its height smuggled four to 6 tons of cocaine per month into the country. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Cardenas Jr. was on supervised release for a previous felony at the time of the release. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. will sentence him on November 8.

Cardenas Jr. faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

He is the son of the former head of the Gulf cartel, Osiel Cardenas-Guillen, who was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

