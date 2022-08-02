Read on www.kscbnews.net
Genesis Family Health Celebrates National Health Center Week 2022
Genesis Family Health (GFH) will host a weeklong campaign to mark National Health Center Week 2022. The event is part of a national campaign during the week of August 7th – 13th to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved.
James “Bud” Wise
James “Bud” Wise, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Newton, Kansas after a year-long battle with Alzheimer’s. The son of James Windol and Otehka P. (Caudle) Wise. He was born September 8, 1946, in Ada, Oklahoma. James “Bud” and Samma Lynn (Comer) were married...
Police: Garden City man arrested for kidnapping
Police arrested a 21-year-old man after a family disturbance turned violent in Garden City Wednesday.
Broadcast Square audio archives August 1 to 5, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of August 1 to 5, 2022. Monday, August 1: Liberal Police Chief William Cutshall and Delanie Underwood, on community policing, Cadet Academy, and the Shop with a Cop golf tournament this weekend. Tuesday, August 2: Bambi Fulton of Stepping...
2022 Primary Election Results
With the August 2nd 2022 Primary Election in the books, Seward County chose County Commission candidates to move forward. The results are as follows:. Winner will face Ken Thompson, unaffiliated, in the General Election. On the State Question, Seward County Results:. Yes 1328. No 1318. Statewide Results No Votes declared...
Convicted felon arrested after found passed out in car
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On August 2, 2022, Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. Fulton Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers located a man, identified as Cameron Taylor (31), Garden City, KS, asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers had...
Texas County Accident Involves Perryton Men
An injury accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 11:42am at Mile 57 and County Road FF, approximately 10 miles east and 5 miles south of Hardesty in Texas County. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Guillermo Trejo Guerrero, age 52 of Perryton, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, while a 1987 Peterbilt driven by Alex Lynn Gibson, age 47 of Perryton, TX. was traveling southbound on Mile 57. The Silverado failed to yield to the stop sign and entered the intersection of County Road FF and Mile 57 and struck The semi on the driver side. The driver of the semi applied brakes and took an evasive maneuver. The Silverado rotated around 3 to 4 times on its tires after impact landing in a ditch when it came to rest.
Lana Rae Caldwell
Lana Rae Caldwell, age 56, of Andover, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. Lana is survived by her Mother, Dianna Caldwell of Andover, Kansas. Brother and Sisters; Curt Caldwell and wife Linda White, Susie Roberge and Husband JP Roberge, and Shelly Dennis and fiancé David Martine. Niece and nephews; Avery Roberge, Clayton Dennis, and Preston Roberge.
Large 2 weekend Estate Sale at 1207 Maple Blvd in Liberal
Large 2 weekend Estate Sale at 1207 Maple Blvd in Liberal. Everything must go including the house!. August 4-5-6 Thurs. 12-6, Fri. 9-6, Sat 9-3 August 11-12-13 Thurs. 12-6, Fri. 9-6, Sat 9-3.
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
