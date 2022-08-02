An injury accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 11:42am at Mile 57 and County Road FF, approximately 10 miles east and 5 miles south of Hardesty in Texas County. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Guillermo Trejo Guerrero, age 52 of Perryton, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, while a 1987 Peterbilt driven by Alex Lynn Gibson, age 47 of Perryton, TX. was traveling southbound on Mile 57. The Silverado failed to yield to the stop sign and entered the intersection of County Road FF and Mile 57 and struck The semi on the driver side. The driver of the semi applied brakes and took an evasive maneuver. The Silverado rotated around 3 to 4 times on its tires after impact landing in a ditch when it came to rest.

