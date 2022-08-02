OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns.

On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents after creating a perimeter around the area.

Detectives came to the scene with a search warrant for the home. During the search, police say they recovered five handguns, two of which were stolen. One of the handguns had been reported stolen to the Lexington Police Department last year. The other handgun was reported stolen to the Owensboro Police Department earlier this April. Police say the second handgun had been illegally converted to be fully automatic with an extended magazine.

Three juveniles were charged with a variety of offenses and lodged in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention.

Juvenile # 1 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts

Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count

Contempt of Court – 1 Count

Juvenile # 1 has previously been charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates) (Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of School (Enhancement)

Unlawful Possession of Weapon on School Property

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) – 2 Counts

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree

Reckless Driving – 2 Counts

Speeding 26 mph or more – 2 Counts

Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Substance – 1st Degree – 2 Counts

Juvenile # 2 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts

Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count

Juvenile # 2 has previously been charged with:

Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence

Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury)

Juvenile # 3 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Juvenile # 3 has previously been charged with:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

