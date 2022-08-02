ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ienVn_0h2EupYS00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns.

On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents after creating a perimeter around the area.

Amy Word will not resign from EVSC Board following arrest

Detectives came to the scene with a search warrant for the home. During the search, police say they recovered five handguns, two of which were stolen. One of the handguns had been reported stolen to the Lexington Police Department last year. The other handgun was reported stolen to the Owensboro Police Department earlier this April. Police say the second handgun had been illegally converted to be fully automatic with an extended magazine.

Three juveniles were charged with a variety of offenses and lodged in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention.

Juvenile # 1 was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts
  • Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count
  • Contempt of Court – 1 Count

Juvenile # 1 has previously been charged with:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates) (Enhancement)
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of School (Enhancement)
  • Unlawful Possession of Weapon on School Property
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) – 2 Counts
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree
  • Reckless Driving – 2 Counts
  • Speeding 26 mph or more – 2 Counts
  • Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Substance – 1st Degree – 2 Counts

Juvenile # 2 was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts
  • Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count

Juvenile # 2 has previously been charged with:

  • Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence
  • Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury)

Juvenile # 3 was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Juvenile # 3 has previously been charged with:

  • Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. According to police, the victim was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
104.1 WIKY

Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say

Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Juvenile Court#Juveniles#Juvenile Detention#Marijuana#Opd#Evsc Board
WTVQ

One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive around 7:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they say they found two men dead with gunshot wounds. They say dispatch then received a 911 call from a person who said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Foot pursuit leads to juvenile taken into custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent at least one juvenile to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention after a report of someone firing a firearm. Police say on August 1, at 12:24 a.m., OPD responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement says they are looking for any information on a recent burglary that left a historic church in Dubois County vandalized. The sheriff’s office says that suspects broke into the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of Thursday, July 28. Several items […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Owensboro Juvenile Arrested Accused Of Firing A Gun

Owensboro police responded to the 1300 block of West Seventh Street early Monday morning. The call concerned a group of juveniles who may have fired a handgun. Officers were given a description of one of the juveniles who may have fired the gun. As officers arrived, the group ran away.
OWENSBORO, KY
foxlexington.com

Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy