Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO