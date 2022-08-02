ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin organization launches no-cost studio for creatives of color

AUSTIN, Texas — Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone is the founder of DAWA, a grassroots organization that stands for Diversity And Wellness in Action. A movement, Mahone says, is focused on supporting and highlighting creative artists of color in the Capital City. “The reason we want to do this...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review

Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

The Best Bowls in Austin

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin

Cuban sandwich pop-up Oye Chico is turning into a food trailer this month. The new trailer will be parked at Clarksville-adjacent restaurant Better Half at 406 Walsh Street starting tentatively on Thursday, August 4 with limited service. The very simple menu includes one food item: the Cuban sandwich, made with...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced

Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Food at Boat Town Burger Bar

Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
KINGSLAND, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto

In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18

The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
WILLOW CITY, TX

