Austin organization launches no-cost studio for creatives of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone is the founder of DAWA, a grassroots organization that stands for Diversity And Wellness in Action. A movement, Mahone says, is focused on supporting and highlighting creative artists of color in the Capital City. “The reason we want to do this...
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
Eater
A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin
Cuban sandwich pop-up Oye Chico is turning into a food trailer this month. The new trailer will be parked at Clarksville-adjacent restaurant Better Half at 406 Walsh Street starting tentatively on Thursday, August 4 with limited service. The very simple menu includes one food item: the Cuban sandwich, made with...
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced
Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.
Roundtrip flights from Austin to NYC are as low as $54 all fall
Even with a carry-on, these flights are under $140.
myfoxzone.com
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
Austin Chronicle
Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto
In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18
The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Cedar Park location of Jet's Pizza now set to open in September
Jet's Pizza, offering multiple pizza styles, will now open its Cedar Park location in September. (Courtesy Jet's Pizza) Detroit-style pizza company Jet’s Pizza is looking to open a Cedar Park location on Cypress Creek Road in September. The Michigan-based chain’s menu includes a variety of pizza options, including Detroit-style...
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
Increase in cloud cover and a few isolated showers could mean heat relief on Saturday
A storm system traversing the state Saturday will bring more cloud cover and some slight heat relief -- but fails to deliver on widespread, measurable rain. -- David Yeomans
wealthofgeeks.com
Elon Musk Plans to Build His Own Private Airport, Neighbors Not Happy
There is a rumor going around that Elon Musk is planning to build a new private airport in Central Texas. The report states that Musk is developing a plan for the private airport to be located near Bastrop. Don't Let Your Dreams Be Dreams. As of now, only conceptual plans...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
