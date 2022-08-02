Kansas Avenue reopens beneath Polk-Quincy Viaduct following bridge collapse

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A section of Kansas Avenue has been reopened after a barrier wall collapsed earlier this year.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that it has given the City of Topeka permission to reopen Kansas Avenue to motorists and pedestrians under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. This area was closed on on June 13 when a 60-foot barrier wall fell off of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct into an empty parking lot due to high temperatures. No one was injured during this incident but an abundance of caution from KDOT prompted the closure soon afterward.

A bridge inspector with KDOT later resigned after noticing warning signs on the bridge but failing to notify other personnel. This prompted KDOT to begin reviewing 332 other bridges in Kansas that were similar in design to the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

KDOT has said that the removal and replacement of the concrete barrier along the viaduct has now been completed. However, Southwest Jackson Street under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and 2nd Street from the alley between Southeast Quincy Street and South Kansas Avenue to the west side of Southwest Van Buren will remain closed. This closure will remain in place until curb construction and repair work is completed.

