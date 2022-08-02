ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Supreme Court says mail-in voting is constitutional

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VkW8_0h2EuMOj00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the legality of mail-in voting.

The decision was announced on Aug. 2.

“We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” the court opinion said.

In its decision , the court recapped the history of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — that it was enacted through bi-partisan legislation that was “enormously popular.” Act 77, which established state-wide, universal mail-in voting, passed the state Senate 35-14 with Republicans voting 27-0 in favor in 2019. In the state House, it passed 138-61 with 105 Republicans supporting the act.

(The act also eliminated straight-ticket voting, moved the voter registration deadline closer to election day, allocated funding for upgraded voting systems, and made changes to poll worker pay structures.)

Act 77 passed before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was in place during the commonwealth’s primary election in 2020. It was only challenged — the Aug. 2 court opinion noted — after the general election when it was clear that the Republican candidate for president was losing.

Wolf suing General Assembly over attempt to ban abortion in Pa.

“… the petitioners waited until the ballots from the General Election were in the process of being tallied, and the results were becoming apparent, to raise their claim,” the court wrote.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement in support of mail-in voting after the decision on Aug. 2.

“Voting is a fundamental right — a right that we should ensure is accessible for all voters. Mail-in voting is a safe, secure and legal option for Pennsylvania voters to exercise that right. I will continue to advocate for voting reforms that remove barriers and increase access to voting,” Wolf said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro also commented on the decision.

“With this ruling, the court has provided certainty to voters — certainty that however people cast their vote, in person or by mail, it will be counted,” Shapiro said. “After two years of consistent attacks on our election system and our voters, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court stated loud and clear that Act 77, which modernized our election code, is constitutional. We must continue to stand up to attacks by those who want to pick and choose the laws to follow and the votes to count.”

The Acting Secretary of State, Leigh M. Chapman, said the decision offered assurances to Pennsylvania voters, and Chapman provided some statistics on mail-in voting.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“It ensures voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote regardless of barriers such as illness, work schedules, childcare issues or other events that could hinder them from voting at the polls on Election Day,” Chapman said. “Voting by mail-in ballot remains a popular option with voters, with a total of more than 5.3 million mail-in ballots cast in the five elections since Act 77 became law. This historic legislation was the most expansive election reform Pennsylvania has seen in more than 80 years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie Police looking for suspect after woman shot in abdomen overnight

ERIE, PA – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Erie. The first calls went out around 2:45 a.m. Friday for reports of a gunshot victim near the intersection of East 21st and Parade streets. Once on the scene, officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was transported […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
The Atlantic

How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election

Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Ticket Voting#Republicans#Voter Registration#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Pa Supreme Court#The General Assembly#Senate#House#General Assembly
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Justices uphold Pennsylvania's 2019 mail-in voting expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have chosen to cast ballots by mail in recent elections, although Democrats have used it in far greater numbers and the law fell out of favor with Republicans as former President Donald Trump attacked it during his losing 2020 reelection campaign. The 5-2 ruling, with the two Republican justices both voting no, means expanded vote-by-mail will almost certainly be in place for marquee races in November for governor and U.S. Senate. “We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue in the majority opinion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
MONTANA STATE
YourErie

Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege that both Shadarryl Jones and Rakeem […]
ERIE, PA
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear.  The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy