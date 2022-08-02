ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers

With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders. His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers....
Dak Prescott confident he can lead young Cowboys WRs

OXNARD, Calif. — It wouldn't exactly fit Dak Prescott's vibe to start complaining about his circumstances now. On and off the football field, the guy has built his entire career around fighting through adversity. So even if Prescott is spending his training camp surrounded by receivers he just met a few months ago, he's going to try to make it work.
