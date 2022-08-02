ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Coen: Rams aren't concerned about WR depth following Van Jefferson's injury

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The No. 3 wide receiver on the Los Angeles Rams, Van Jefferson, underwent knee surgery Tuesday, sidelining him for at least a few weeks. Despite Jefferson’s status for Week 1 being up in the air, Liam Coen and the Rams aren’t overly concerned about the depth at the wide receiver position right now.

“I don’t think it’s a concern. Sean talked to the staff and just talking to us as a group. This is why we coach, right? This is why you get into it and this is why they pay us to put our guys in positions to make plays and be successful. I think that’s ultimately the goal of coaching in terms of the X’s and O’s, the scheme, the personnel,” Coen said. “That’s kind of why we do this, right? So, I think it’s more so, a great opportunity for us to get creative in different ways that we can put guys in positions to help our offense.”

The Rams unquestionably have a potentially lethal duo in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson at the wide receiver position. But with Odell Beckham Jr. unsigned and recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl, Los Angeles was expected to lean on Jefferson as their No. 3 wideout.

Sadly, Jefferson was experiencing discomfort in the same knee he got a procedure on earlier this offseason, so he had to get another minor surgery this week. The Rams are hoping Jefferson can return in time for their Week 1 bout with the Buffalo Bills, though, they’ll likely be cautious with him to begin the season.

Until Jefferson can return, Los Angeles is hoping to get more out of their young wide receivers behind Kupp and Robinson. Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and Ben Skowronek (Skowronek is the only one of the bunch to have a reception in the NFL) could all see heightened roles in the offense amid Jefferson’s absence.

Sean McVay and the Rams have made it clear that they’d love for Beckham to re-sign with the team. Even if Beckham were to re-sign right now, he wouldn’t be able to help fill in for Jefferson until he returns due to the fact he isn’t expected to return to the field himself until the latter part of the 2022 season.

Making a move for a wide receiver is certainly an option for Los Angeles with Jefferson’s return timetable unknown, but Coen and McVay appear to be very confident in the younger guys that currently reside at the wide receiver position.

LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Los Angeles Rams#Acl#The Buffalo Bills
