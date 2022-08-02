Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspects in incident from July 21

Read on www.cbs19news.com
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says a county man has been charged with murder after a fire last week where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. On 07/29/2022 at 1:49PM, the Spotsylvania...
Police arrest Virginia man after 2-year-old fires loaded gun into neighbor’s apartment
A Stafford County man was arrested after police say his 2-year-old child picked up his loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired it into an occupied apartment below them.
Augusta Free Press
Scam alert: Caller targeting Augusta County residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy, asking for money
A scam is targeting residents in Augusta County with a caller purporting to be a sheriff’s deputy requesting money to get out of a warrant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported on the scam Friday. The calls are coming from the 540-997-3149 phone number, with the caller identifying himself as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested in connection to Spotsylvania house fire turned homicide investigation
A house fire that occurred last week turned into a homicide investigation after a body found at the scene was deemed suspicious by authorities, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a release.
Culpeper Police seek suspect in UPS burglary
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s with gray or white short-cut hair who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish gray loafers.
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Rockingham County. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Harpine Highway and Buttermilk Creek Road. A 1997 Mercury Villager heading west on Buttermilk Creek...
Trio charged with robbery and conspiracy after ambushing man at Stafford hotel
According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office press release, two men wearing partial face coverings allegedly entered the hotel room with one brandished a long knife.
fredericksburg.today
Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery
Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Rd. A 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Rd. when it ran off the right side...
One dead, one critically injured after alleged DUI-related crash in Virginia
Virginia State Police is investigating a high-speed two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that left one person dead and three more injured.
Louisa Sheriff: Lowe’s evacuated after man barricades himself in bathroom armed with handgun
A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in a Louisa County Lowe's bathroom with a firearm.
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
Chesapeake man arrested in connection to vehicle fires charged for additional incidents
The Chesapeake man who was charged with arson in Stafford County on July 17 is now facing twelve additional charges for six previous incidents.
NBC12
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
cbs19news
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
Part-time officer dead after standoff with law enforcement in Stafford County
A part-time police officer shot and killed himself during a confrontation with law enforcement officers. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation it happened after noon Aug. 1st in Macksville, Kansas.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested multiple subjects related to the shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Poplar Avenue on July 27, 2022. Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on August 2,...
