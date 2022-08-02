Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting

Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Fatal Shooting in Westminster
A 39-year-old man was charged Friday with killing another man in Westminster. Matthew Francisco Mattice was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a firearm, according to court records. He is accused of killing 41-year-old Donald Joshua...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Robbery, Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves 2 Guards Injured
An armored-van security guard was shot Thursday in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle. Gardena police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in the parking lot...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim
A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach
An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Rapist Pleads Guilty to Exposing Himself in Buena Park
A 33-year-old convicted rapist pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Ismael Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of indecent exposure. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November 2014 to raping his live-in girlfriend in Anaheim and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Five Killed, Nine Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Three adults, an infant and an unborn child died and nine other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hit by SUV in Long Beach Dies at Hospital
A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported. On Wednesday, authorities were...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Felon Suspected of Human Trafficking
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…A 23-year-old felon suspected of sexually trafficking a 17-year-old girl and kidnapping her infant child was arrested, Long Beach police announced. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill...
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
mynewsla.com
First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
Comments / 0