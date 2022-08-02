ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Julian Nava, 1st Latino on LAUSD Board, Ex-Ambassador and Pioneer, Remembered

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club

A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Pioneer, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Reports Presumed Pediatric Case of Monkeypox

Long Beach health officials Tuesday announced the city’s first presumptive case of monkeypox in a child, believed to be only the second pediatric case of the disease in California. The city is still awaiting confirmation testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to verify the case....
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line

The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood

Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nava
mynewsla.com

Five Killed, Seven Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Three adults, an infant and an unborn child died and seven other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Drops Lawsuit vs. Staples for Alleged Rat Problem

A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash

Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#East Los Angeles College#South Los Angeles#Racism#Latino#Mexican#Americans#Harvard#Navy#The Lausd Board
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Residence in Mar Vista Area

A vehicle crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista area Friday, and firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The vehicle came to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
mynewsla.com

Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Four adults, an infant and an unborn child died Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., near Ladera Park, on what was initially reported as a fire and discovered that at as many as six vehicles had collided in the area after a Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding southbound on South La Brea Avenue, resulting in the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line

A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m. roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car

The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison. Rimond Esmaeil Blandi,...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy