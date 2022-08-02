Julian Nava, 1st Latino on LAUSD Board, Ex-Ambassador and Pioneer, Remembered

Read on mynewsla.com
Measure Requiring LA Hotels to Provide Rooms to Homeless to Come Before Voters
A proposal that would require hotels in Los Angeles to place unhoused people in vacant hotel rooms and the city to consider its affordable housing needs before approving new hotel developments will come before voters in 2024, it was announced Friday. The citizen-initiated petition, filed in June, collected over 126,000...
mynewsla.com
Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club
A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
mynewsla.com
San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
mynewsla.com
Judge Denies City’s Motion to Enforce $50,000 Settlement Against LAPD Officer
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division who sued the city, alleging the director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys,” did not agree to settle his complaint for $50,000 and can take his case to trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Long Beach Reports Presumed Pediatric Case of Monkeypox
Long Beach health officials Tuesday announced the city’s first presumptive case of monkeypox in a child, believed to be only the second pediatric case of the disease in California. The city is still awaiting confirmation testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to verify the case....
mynewsla.com
Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
mynewsla.com
LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line
The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Five Killed, Seven Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Three adults, an infant and an unborn child died and seven other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just...
mynewsla.com
Woman Drops Lawsuit vs. Staples for Alleged Rat Problem
A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
mynewsla.com
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
mynewsla.com
First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Residence in Mar Vista Area
A vehicle crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista area Friday, and firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The vehicle came to...
mynewsla.com
County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
mynewsla.com
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
mynewsla.com
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m. roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor...
mynewsla.com
LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car
The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison. Rimond Esmaeil Blandi,...
