Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area

The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place. He was originally arrested on Wednesday. A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located. Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed Pike using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot. According to a witness inside a business in the area, Pike asked to use the phone, where he called and asked an unknown party for a ride.Additional video shows Pike entering the back of a vehicle This is a developing story. Check back for details.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO