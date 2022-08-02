Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area

Read on nypressnews.com
sftimes.com
5 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in L.A.
5 killed and 7 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. Video shows the fatal crash was caused when a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light...
1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was trapped after a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles that spanned a large area east and west of… Read more "1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision"
6 killed, 7 injured in fiery crash as car runs light, slams into cross traffic in Windsor Hills
New surveillance video shows a Mercedes speed through a red light at a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery crash that killed six people.
paininthepass.info
Van & Big Rig Crash On Northbound I-15 Causes Delays Thursday Evening
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A Thursday evening big rig crash involving a cargo van caused a minor traffic delay. According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 6:05pm on northbound Interstate 15, between Sierra Avenue and Glen Helen Parkway exits. The two vehicle involved in the collision were a big rig and a white Dodge Ram cargo van with front end damage.
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
Driver IDed, arrested in connection with Windsor Hills crash that killed 6, including pregnant woman
A woman has been arrested and publicly identified the day after the car she was driving plowed into multiple vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills.
nypressnews.com
6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood
Six people were killed in a fiery crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Paramedics initially said between five and seven people were injured in the collision, but...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
L.A. Weekly
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
L.A. Weekly
Santos Alvarez Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 [Jurupa Valley, CA]
Traffic Collision near Valley Way Left One 56-Year-Old Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Highway 60 near Valley Way. Furthermore, the investigators said the incident involved at least four vehicles. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Unfortunately, responding officials...
nypressnews.com
Strange odor prompts hazmat investigation in Sylmar
A Sylmar business was evacuated due to a strange odor Wednesday morning, prompting a hazmat investigation. The odor was reported at around 6:15 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road. Los Angeles Fire Department crews rushed to the scene to survey the area and work to determine the source of the odor.
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Panorama City
One man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday, and police were still looking for the alleged gunman, who was last seen driving a BMW M2. Los Angeles Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue at...
L.A. Weekly
Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]
Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area
A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Avenue I. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m., just north of Avenue I. Per reports, Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place. He was originally arrested on Wednesday. A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located. Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed Pike using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot. According to a witness inside a business in the area, Pike asked to use the phone, where he called and asked an unknown party for a ride.Additional video shows Pike entering the back of a vehicle This is a developing story. Check back for details.
