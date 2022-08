Pittsburgh is entering a new era of Steelers’ football following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. This offseason, in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team selected quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round, and wideout George Pickens in the second. Later, in the fourth-round, Pittsburgh brought in another weapon when they selected Memphis speedster Calvin Austin III.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO