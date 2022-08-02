Mexican consulate and MileOne to host women’s entrepreneurship program

Read on www.kgns.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Sames gives back to Laredo students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college. The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college. Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment...
kgns.tv
Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Soon-to-be college freshmen from the south Texas area were recognized on Wednesday, August 3. Students present at the event were part of the 92 students to who the Laredo Area Community Foundation gifted scholarships. Students who have received this year’s scholarships come from Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Mirando City.
kgns.tv
City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you or your child need a health screening, there’s a clinic hosted by the city of Laredo happening on Friday, August 5. For the third time, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked in south Laredo. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free to low-cost services to the Laredo community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sisters of Mercy water park located on 2201 Zacatecas Street.
kgns.tv
“The Border Project” exhibit kicks off tonight
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new art exhibit that explores life on the U.S./Mexico border is making its debut on Thursday, August 4 at the Laredo Center for the Arts. The exhibit is titled “The Border Project.” It has a virtual reality experience that showcases Laredo and Nuevo Laredo and its bi-cultural landscape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
kgns.tv
LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts. LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools. It’s...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
kgns.tv
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo prepares for tax-free weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas families will get some relief with their back-to-school shopping starting on Friday, August 5. Friday kicks off the state’s annual tax-free weekend. This year’s sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 7. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals. It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the...
kgns.tv
$1.1 million for PILLAR to enhance overdose and prevention activities
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - $1.1 million is going to PILLAR (People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance, and Respect) so that the organization can enhance overdose and prevention activities. The federal funding will help with the organization’s new Project PAW (Positive Affirmation at Work). The grant comes from the Department...
kgns.tv
LISD highlights safety during board meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As many parents prepare to send their kids back to school, security is a top priority that has been on the minds of many this school year. In light of the Uvalde shooting which happened back in May, security measures continue to be a hot topic for schools everywhere including campuses at LISD.
kgns.tv
Despite teacher shortage, UISD is ready for new school year
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A shortage of teachers across the state has some districts worried about how they’re going to instruct their students once the school year starts. Patricia Gallegos, a teacher from United Independent School District (UISD), said she is excited to help her future students hit the books. “As a teacher, I plan to work with our students to be able to reach their true potential, to be able to make sure that they are receiving an excellent education that we provide at United ISD,” Gallegos said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Staff development: Helping teachers identify problems
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are being made for everyone’s return to the classroom. Lesson plans, security checks, all of those have been worked on over the last few weeks, but a staff development meeting was held on Wednesday, August 3 for teachers with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) where they discussed even more topics. One of which was helping teachers identify problems some children might have at home.
kgns.tv
Laredo water woes; state funding not granted
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredoans are no strangers to issues regarding our water. Whether it’s an outage or a boil-water-notice, problems seem to arise every so often, but it appears as though the City of Laredo might not be getting the necessary funds from the state to fix some of those issues.
wmay.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
kgns.tv
New episode of ‘Alz In This Together’ streams this Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, there are approximately 11 million caregivers in the U.S. currently caring for a loved one diagnosed with the disease or some form of dementia, many of those in the Laredo area. There are resources available, which is the subject...
kgns.tv
Roughly 42,000 cases still pending at Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As of the end of June, about 57,000 cases have already been closed at the Laredo Municipal Court. Due to this, a little over $4.3 million in fines and costs have been collected for the city. $1.8 million goes to the state. In all, that’s more than $6 million in revenue.
kgns.tv
Local parents feel relief from school supply giveaway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As inflation continues to cause prices to soar at the stores, many every day items including school supplies will cost extra. The back-to-school season can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet but our neighbors down south are getting some much-needed relief.
kgns.tv
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve as Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)’s chief of police. During Monday, August 1′s city council meeting, Sergeant Cordelia Perez announced her retirement. Perez served with the Laredo Police Department for over 30 years. One of her roles was helping victims of crimes.
kgns.tv
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
Comments / 0