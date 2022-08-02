Mexican consulate and MileOne to host women’s entrepreneurship program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A shortage of teachers across the state has some districts worried about how they’re going to instruct their students once the school year starts. Patricia Gallegos, a teacher from United Independent School District (UISD), said she is excited to help her future students hit the books. “As a teacher, I plan to work with our students to be able to reach their true potential, to be able to make sure that they are receiving an excellent education that we provide at United ISD,” Gallegos said.

