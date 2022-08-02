Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community

Read on www.wctv.tv
Kids from Leon County to receive shoes thanks to Shoes 4 School campaign
Thousands of Leon County kids will soon have new shoes for school and it's all free; thanks to Family Worship and Praise Center's "Shoes 4 School" annual giveaway at the Tucker Center.
Thomasville Humane Society begins adoption campaign
The Thomasville Humane Society is trying something new to find forever homes for its animals.
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
LCS asks for more Volunteers to help with high-risked students
School officials are asking for the public’s help in filling volunteer roles. In past years the program has had over 1,000 volunteers but due to unexpected events numbers have dwindled.
Southwood hosts National Night Out
Promoting positive relationships with communities and first responders. That's the goal of Monday night's National Night Out event in Southwood.
Gadsden County commissioner NeSmith receives award
A commissioner who is a member of the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners was recognized with an award.
Australian Shepard survives home fire after hiding under mattress for two hours
The rescue of a dog that survived for two hours inside a burning house and escaped without any burns can only be described as a "miracle". Australian Shepard, Nellie, was at home with family members when the fire swept through the house in Climax, on Tuesday, August 2. The homeowners...
TMH teams up with Rickards High School to offer new healthcare training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Rickards High School are teaming up to offer students in the Millicent Holifield Health Sciences Academy new educational opportunities this school year. The TMH Foundation Development Officer Becky Harnden said TMH has a nurse and clinical staff shortage, and hopefully this new program...
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County teen Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack near Keaton Beach. The Perry native was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday morning. The road to recovery has been extensive. Bethea has gone through five surgeries since June 30, when...
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
