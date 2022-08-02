Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

Read on www.kxxv.com
North Texas fire departments under strain from constant wildfires
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - These hot, dry conditions create a tinderbox for fires to spread rapidly.Nine fires burned across North Texas on Wednesday, and crews are out again on Thursday to protect homes and land. Rural departments feel the strain of constantly battling these fires.The Colony Fire in Hood County just north of Tolar is 60% contained as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, burning 467 acres of land.With those nine fires, the three new sparks came in Parker, Wise and Hood Counties. "We don't normally do that much. Normally we'd put a lot of resources to one fire as need be," said...
Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
Heat Advisory Thursday in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Get ready for more heat Thursday as a heat advisory continues. Highs will climb to around 103-106 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures as high as 108 during the heat of the day. Once again take those heat precautions and limit time outside. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter, which will ease fire weather concerns slightly. Still continue to do your part and limit anything that could cause a fire because things are so dry they could start quickly.
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Updates on fires, dry conditions across North Texas
WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi gives an update on the Wise County fire. Flames also came up in Hood County and Frisco.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
How are Texas wildfires named?
"Unlike when a hurricane forms, there are no list of names for wildfires," said Erin O'Connor, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson, in an email to KXAN.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Hot again Friday, but small rain chances return in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Our streak of 100 degree days may be in jeopardy this weekend! Friday will still see triple digits, but a tropical wave working into southeast Texas may bring us some isolated showers late this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-35 and many will miss out. Those that get under one will get a quick cool-down and maybe even a quarter inch of rain in spots. These will be the splash n' dash showers we sometimes see this time of year.
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
Enchanted Rock to reopen, Pedernales Falls State Park remains closed due to nearby wildfires
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area said it is reopening Thursday after being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
