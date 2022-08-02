Student registration and COVID-19 vaccination clinics underway at LISD

Read on www.kgns.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
kgns.tv
LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts. LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools. It’s...
kgns.tv
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals. It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the...
kgns.tv
LISD highlights safety during board meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As many parents prepare to send their kids back to school, security is a top priority that has been on the minds of many this school year. In light of the Uvalde shooting which happened back in May, security measures continue to be a hot topic for schools everywhere including campuses at LISD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Sames gives back to Laredo students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college. The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college. Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment...
kgns.tv
Despite teacher shortage, UISD is ready for new school year
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A shortage of teachers across the state has some districts worried about how they’re going to instruct their students once the school year starts. Patricia Gallegos, a teacher from United Independent School District (UISD), said she is excited to help her future students hit the books. “As a teacher, I plan to work with our students to be able to reach their true potential, to be able to make sure that they are receiving an excellent education that we provide at United ISD,” Gallegos said.
kgns.tv
Staff development: Helping teachers identify problems
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are being made for everyone’s return to the classroom. Lesson plans, security checks, all of those have been worked on over the last few weeks, but a staff development meeting was held on Wednesday, August 3 for teachers with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) where they discussed even more topics. One of which was helping teachers identify problems some children might have at home.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo Police hold active shooter drill at United Day School
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Under TEA’s school safety requirements, all Texas schools must hold two safety training sessions from public to private schools. All throughout the summer several school districts have taken part in different safety training modules and simulations. On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs...
kgns.tv
Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Soon-to-be college freshmen from the south Texas area were recognized on Wednesday, August 3. Students present at the event were part of the 92 students to who the Laredo Area Community Foundation gifted scholarships. Students who have received this year’s scholarships come from Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Mirando City.
kgns.tv
Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash. As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.
kgns.tv
City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you or your child need a health screening, there’s a clinic hosted by the city of Laredo happening on Friday, August 5. For the third time, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked in south Laredo. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free to low-cost services to the Laredo community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sisters of Mercy water park located on 2201 Zacatecas Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
kgns.tv
Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause. The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.
kgns.tv
Scholarships available for students from Mexico studying at Laredo College
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico’s congress has designated money for a scholarship fund dedicated to students studying abroad. The scholarships will be distributed by the consulates and the local office signed an agreement with Laredo College to support Mexican students studying in Laredo. The consulate gave $7,000 dollars in...
kgns.tv
Laredo water woes; state funding not granted
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredoans are no strangers to issues regarding our water. Whether it’s an outage or a boil-water-notice, problems seem to arise every so often, but it appears as though the City of Laredo might not be getting the necessary funds from the state to fix some of those issues.
kgns.tv
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo prepares for tax-free weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas families will get some relief with their back-to-school shopping starting on Friday, August 5. Friday kicks off the state’s annual tax-free weekend. This year’s sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 7. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.
kgns.tv
$1.1 million for PILLAR to enhance overdose and prevention activities
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - $1.1 million is going to PILLAR (People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance, and Respect) so that the organization can enhance overdose and prevention activities. The federal funding will help with the organization’s new Project PAW (Positive Affirmation at Work). The grant comes from the Department...
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
Comments / 0