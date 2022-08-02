Read on www.axios.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Solana could offer greater upside potential than Ethereum at a much more attractive entry price.
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff as the pandemic darling loses its shine
Robinhood – the company that became a household name during the pandemic – is cutting staff, citing a deteriorating economy and worsening market.
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
Robinhood lays off an additional 780 employees as the crypto contagion spreads
(Kitco News) - The fallout from the crypto market collapse in the second quarter continues to spread as the popular online brokerage firm Robinhood announced on Tuesday that it would be laying off approximately 23% of its staff "as part of a broader company reorganization into a General Manager (GM) structure."
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Thoma Bravo buying Ping Identity for $2.8 billion
Thoma Bravo on Wednesday agreed to buy Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a Denver-based authentication software company, for around $2.8 billion. Sellers would include Vista Equity Partners, which took Ping public in 2019 and currently holds just under a 10% stake. Why it martters: Expect this to be just the tip...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before Fall
The crypto market is still in a slump, making right now a great time to buy. Ethereum's recent announcement is good news for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Binance.US to Delist AMP Token, After SEC Says It’s a Security
Binance.US supports “responsible” regulation of digital assets by state and federal officials and is “committed to transparency and consumer education,” explains the world’s largest crypto exchange. The statement arrived as the entire industry reviewed claims by the SEC that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) had listed digital asset securities – something Coinbase refuted.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
Uniswap looks to spend some of its giant treasury
The richest DAO in DeFi wants to spend more of its money. Driving the news: A vote went up Thursday to launch the Uniswap Foundation, with a three-year budget of $74 million from the decentralized autonomous organization's $3.9 billion treasury. Why it matters: Crypto projects are actively expanding into different...
BlackRock And Coinbase Team Up For Institutional Crypto Investment Offering Amid Bear Market
BlackRock will provide institutional investors with exposure to crypto investments. The heavyweight asset manager has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to make this possible. BlackRock’s Aladdin clients will access such facilities through Coinbase prime as announced. CEO of the asset manager, Larry Fink, hinted at the development back in...
Binance Labs puts Yi He in charge
Crypto venture capital activity has slowed amid price plunges and near-daily hacks. But one of the market's most active players is pledging to "invest even more aggressively." Driving the news: Crypto exchange Binance tells Axios that it has named co-founder Yi He as head of Binance Labs, its VC and incubator arm.
