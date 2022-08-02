Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting

PERSON OF INTEREST: Donald Nichols is wanted for questioning by Westminster Police for a homicide investigation. The Westminster Police have identified Nichols as a person of interest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an ARCo gas station in Fountain Valley. Police detectives believe the murder took place at the parking area of the Calespana Apartments, located at 15200 Magnolia St. in Westminster.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO