Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting

Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Pursuit ends in two arrests
What started as a burglary in Westminster ended up in an arrest in Bellflower. According to the WPD, officers responded to a commercial burglary in process at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. The suspect refused to yield to police and led the officers...
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Tustin man arrested in Anaheim for impersonating a police officer
Last night, 8-3-22, at about 8:30 p.m., Anaheim PD Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle displaying activated police-style lights, in the area of Euclid Street and Cerritos Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in question being driven by 35-year-old Richard Moore of Tustin. The investigation that followed, and...
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
Person of interest identified in Westminster murder
PERSON OF INTEREST: Donald Nichols is wanted for questioning by Westminster Police for a homicide investigation. The Westminster Police have identified Nichols as a person of interest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an ARCo gas station in Fountain Valley. Police detectives believe the murder took place at the parking area of the Calespana Apartments, located at 15200 Magnolia St. in Westminster.
Police responding to Bacalar highway accident find shot man inside rolled car
Bacalar, Q.R. — The body of a man was found shot to death inside his rolled vehicle by police who were responding to a highway accident. The car was located on its roof along a section of the Bacalar highway Thursday. Inside the car, authorities found a dead man...
Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim
A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach
An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
A murder suspect is sought
The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Convicted Rapist Pleads Guilty to Exposing Himself in Buena Park
A 33-year-old convicted rapist pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Ismael Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of indecent exposure. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November 2014 to raping his live-in girlfriend in Anaheim and...
Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves At Least One Injured
A shooting outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena Thursday left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard at 10:12 a.m. on a report of a shooting took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Man killed after SUV riddled with drive by bullets on Cancun street
Cancun, Q. R. — A 43-year-old Cancun man was shot to death Thursday while driving his SUV. The drive by shooting, which left his vehicle riddled with bullets, happened in SM 94 around 4:19 a.m. A neighbor who heard the shots made the report to 911. Police located the...
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Felon Suspected of Human Trafficking
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…A 23-year-old felon suspected of sexually trafficking a 17-year-old girl and kidnapping her infant child was arrested, Long Beach police announced. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill...
