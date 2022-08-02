Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway

Read on mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Pursuit ends in two arrests
What started as a burglary in Westminster ended up in an arrest in Bellflower. According to the WPD, officers responded to a commercial burglary in process at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. The suspect refused to yield to police and led the officers...
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena
A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Felon Charged with Fatal Shooting in Westminster
A 39-year-old man was charged Friday with killing another man in Westminster. Matthew Francisco Mattice was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a firearm, according to court records. He is accused of killing 41-year-old Donald Joshua...
Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves At Least One Injured
A shooting outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena Thursday left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard at 10:12 a.m. on a report of a shooting took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Street vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
Hustler Casino shooting in Gardena leaves two hurt after armed suspects AMBUSH guards in armored van and flee with cash
TWO guards were wounded when armed robbers ambushed an armored van outside a casino in California on Thursday. Police and fire rescue officials rushed to Hustler Casino in Gardena, California, at around 10.30am on Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The...
Inmate escapes from sheriff's transport in West Hollywood, prompting manhunt
An inmate who was being loaded into a Los Angeles Sheriff Department transport broke free and ran into a West Hollywood neighborhood.
Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim
A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
Person Critically Injured In Four-Vehicle Collision in Reseda
A person critically injured in a four-vehicle collision in Reseda was being treated at a regional trauma center early Friday. The person was trapped in a vehicle that was overturned and freed by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters, department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The vehicle knocked down a utility pole,...
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Man Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
