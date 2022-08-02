ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

By Jack Pickell
 3 days ago

Another warm, muggy day.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Warm, muggy weather is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek as well as the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday looks like the hottest day of this stretch with highs approaching 100 degrees.

Boston

Boston

