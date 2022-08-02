CHP identifies 63-year-old man killed in alleged DUI car crash in SLO

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
Grover Beach Police search for missing man
Police say Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on August 1st.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash
The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man. On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck the 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the...
Lompoc man arrested after becoming violent, setting building on fire, police say
A man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking staff and officers at a mental health facility in Lompoc.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver
A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday. Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries...
Police identify pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver in Lompoc
A pedestrian killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Lompoc has been identified as Raquel Zapata, 42.
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run on Victoria Avenue [San Luis Obispo, CA]
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (August 3, 2022) – Friday morning, an 87-year-old man sustained injuries in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Victoria Avenue. The accident happened on July 22nd, at around 11:15 a.m., at the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue near Woodbridge Street. According to reports, a woman in a...
San Luis Obispo man killed in suspected DUI crash identified
The San Luis Obispo man killed in a suspected DUI collision on Tank Farm Road over the weekend has been identified as Stephen James Kritz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road closures in Lompoc on Friday for police department cruise
Two road closures will be implemented in Lompoc on Friday evening for the Lompoc Police Department Cruise. The post Road closures in Lompoc on Friday for police department cruise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested
A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
Central Coast youths accused of stealing Pride flags could be charged with hate crime
The two young adults are suspected of taking a rainbow flag from a local church and posting video of a burning Pride flag, among other acts.
Atascadero arrest records for July 25 to 31
On July 25, Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of California, was arrested at 7200 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On July 26, Lisa Marie, Ibison, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for illegal camping. On July 26, Cheyne Eric...
calcoasttimes.com
Man killed, another arrested after fatal crash in SLO
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man. At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between...
Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc
Officers took the driver into custody for two suspected felonies including DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the police department. The post Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up. The post Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 facing hate crime charges after stealing, burning pride flag in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is recommending hate crime charges be filed against two people who allegedly admitted to stealing several pride flags from a small community in Southern California wine country. One flag was stolen on or around Thursday, July 28 in the town of Los Olivos, a small community located in the […]
Comments / 0