ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

CHP identifies 63-year-old man killed in alleged DUI car crash in SLO

By Stephanie Zappelli
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash

The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man. On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck the 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Morro Bay, CA
Accidents
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Accidents
City
Morro Bay, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver

A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Chp#Slo#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Tank Farm Road#Sierra Vista Hospital
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run on Victoria Avenue [San Luis Obispo, CA]

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (August 3, 2022) – Friday morning, an 87-year-old man sustained injuries in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Victoria Avenue. The accident happened on July 22nd, at around 11:15 a.m., at the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue near Woodbridge Street. According to reports, a woman in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
kclu.org

Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested

A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for July 25 to 31

On July 25, Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of California, was arrested at 7200 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On July 26, Lisa Marie, Ibison, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for illegal camping. On July 26, Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man killed, another arrested after fatal crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man. At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy