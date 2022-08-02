Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, heads to Spelman College

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has chosen to study at Spelman College, one of country’s leading historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU). The proud mother took to Instagram to announce that her 17-year-old daughter has chosen her college.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Angelina Jolie’s Instagram post reads . Two silver balloons in the shape of the number “26” hangs in the backdrop of the photo, probably in welcome for the members of the class of 2026 who will begin their college journey this fall. In a video post by The Shade Room , Angelina can be seen laughing as she falls into the middle of group doing the Electric Slide, fumbling a bit on the steps, and hugging her daughter Zahara while Cameo’s “Candy” played in the background. The video seems to have been taken during a welcome celebration for new Spelman students.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts institution for women, is nestled in Atlanta. It has been named the top HBCU in the nation by the U.S. News & World Best Colleges list in 2022 , and it has retained that rank for 15 years. “She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” Angelina Jolie described her adopted daugher Zahara in an interview with Time magazine . The impact and talent that Spelman produces has not gone unnoticed. Just earlier this year, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley pledged a million dollars to the college after seeing community work of his business partner’s daughter, a Spelman student.

Angelina Jolie (second from the left) with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt (center) who’s going to Spelman College, together with them are Zahara’s siblings Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt (far left), Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (second from the right) and Knox Jolie-Pitt (far right) at the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in London on October 09, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.



The post Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, heads to Spelman College appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .