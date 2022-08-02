GameDay Preview: Quick Series With Blue Jays Has Playoff Implications For Rays.

The Tampa Bay rays open a quick to game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night to Tropicana Field, and their playoff implications are bound in both games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the past few weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays have been red-hot and the Tampa Bay Rays have been struggling. Because of those recent trends, they've swapped spots in the playoff race, with the Jays leading the way and the Rays hanging on to the sixth and final wild-card spot.

The two teams get together in St. Petersburg for a very quick two-game series, starting with Tuesday night's matchup, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET. They'll meet again on Wednesday afternoon, with a first pitch at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jays are 57-45 on the season and are 7-2 since the All-Star break. They are 12-3 since a brutal 1-9 slump that cost Blue Jays manager — and former Tampa Bay organization coach — Charlie Montoya his job. The Jays lead the wild-card by t three games over the Rays (54-48) and Seattle Mariners (55-49).

The Rays, who are 3-7 since the break, have been struggling offensively and have scored three runs or less in all seven losses. They'll turn to Drew Rasmussen on the mound on Tuesday night. He's 6-3 with a 3.17 earned run average on the season.

Rasmussen has faced the Blue Jays twice this season. He's pitched a combined 10 1/3 innings in two starts. The Rays won both games, but he didn't get a decision. Toronto leads the American League in batting, with a .265 team average.

"I've faced them a lot I feel like in the last seven or eight months now and there's a lot of familiarity there because I have faced them so much,'' Rasmussen said. "There are no easy outs in the big leagues, but there are some guys you feel like you should get out. They don't have many of those guys, don't have many holes. There's a ton of talent up and down that lineup.

"It's always a fun battle when you know the quality of the lineup that's coming in, so I'm excited.''

Rasmussen pitched twice on the last road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore, and did well both nights despite temperatures pushing 100 degrees. He allowed just one run in five innings in a win over the Royals, and pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Orioles in a game the Rays won in extra innings.

The Rays are 12-5 in Rasmussen's starts this season. He's glad to be home for Tuesday night's start.

"That road trip, it was a hot one for sure, and having the sixth day helps too,'' Rasmussen said. "It'll be nice to be in the dome where it's 72 degrees and sunny. That benefits me for sure.''

Toronto will start Kevin Gausman, who's 7-8 with a 3.3) ERA this season.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game, with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Blue Jays at Rays

Who: Toronto Blue Jays (57-45) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-48)

Toronto Blue Jays (57-45) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-48) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 2

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 2 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 181

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 181 Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-136 on the money line in according to the SISportsbook.com website line as of Tuesday morning. The Rays are plus-116. The over/under is 7.

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman is 7-8 on the season with a 3.30 ERA and he's faced the Rays twice this season. He lost on May 13 in St. Petersburg, giving up four runs, three earned, in a 5-2 loss. He started on July 2 in Toronto, but lasted only two innings, forced to leave the game after getting hit in the ankle by a 100-mph line drive off the bat of Wander Franco.

Kevin Gausman is 7-8 on the season with a 3.30 ERA and he's faced the Rays twice this season. He lost on May 13 in St. Petersburg, giving up four runs, three earned, in a 5-2 loss. He started on July 2 in Toronto, but lasted only two innings, forced to leave the game after getting hit in the ankle by a 100-mph line drive off the bat of Wander Franco. Drew Rasmussen, Rays: Drew Rasmussen is 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA. He'll be making his 18th start of the season on Tuesday night, and the Rays are 12-5 when he starts a game. Rasmussen has pitched 82 1/3 innings so far this year; he's pitched only 91 innings total since making his MLB debut as a reliever in 2020.

Projected lineups

TORONTO BLUE JAYS;