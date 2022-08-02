ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

GameDay Preview: Quick Series With Blue Jays Has Playoff Implications For Rays.

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtulO_0h2Esd8Y00

The Tampa Bay rays open a quick to game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night to Tropicana Field, and their playoff implications are bound in both games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the past few weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays have been red-hot and the Tampa Bay Rays have been struggling. Because of those recent trends, they've swapped spots in the playoff race, with the Jays leading the way and the Rays hanging on to the sixth and final wild-card spot.

The two teams get together in St. Petersburg for a very quick two-game series, starting with Tuesday night's matchup, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET. They'll meet again on Wednesday afternoon, with a first pitch at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jays are 57-45 on the season and are 7-2 since the All-Star break. They are 12-3 since a brutal 1-9 slump that cost Blue Jays manager — and former Tampa Bay organization coach — Charlie Montoya his job. The Jays lead the wild-card by t three games over the Rays (54-48) and Seattle Mariners (55-49).

The Rays, who are 3-7 since the break, have been struggling offensively and have scored three runs or less in all seven losses. They'll turn to Drew Rasmussen on the mound on Tuesday night. He's 6-3 with a 3.17 earned run average on the season.

Rasmussen has faced the Blue Jays twice this season. He's pitched a combined 10 1/3 innings in two starts. The Rays won both games, but he didn't get a decision. Toronto leads the American League in batting, with a .265 team average.

"I've faced them a lot I feel like in the last seven or eight months now and there's a lot of familiarity there because I have faced them so much,'' Rasmussen said. "There are no easy outs in the big leagues, but there are some guys you feel like you should get out. They don't have many of those guys, don't have many holes. There's a ton of talent up and down that lineup.

"It's always a fun battle when you know the quality of the lineup that's coming in, so I'm excited.''

Rasmussen pitched twice on the last road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore, and did well both nights despite temperatures pushing 100 degrees. He allowed just one run in five innings in a win over the Royals, and pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Orioles in a game the Rays won in extra innings.

The Rays are 12-5 in Rasmussen's starts this season. He's glad to be home for Tuesday night's start.

"That road trip, it was a hot one for sure, and having the sixth day helps too,'' Rasmussen said. "It'll be nice to be in the dome where it's 72 degrees and sunny. That benefits me for sure.''

Toronto will start Kevin Gausman, who's 7-8 with a 3.3) ERA this season.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game, with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Blue Jays at Rays

  • Who: Toronto Blue Jays (57-45) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-48)
  • When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 2
  • Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 181
  • Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-136 on the money line in according to the SISportsbook.com website line as of Tuesday morning. The Rays are plus-116. The over/under is 7.

Starting pitchers

  • Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman is 7-8 on the season with a 3.30 ERA and he's faced the Rays twice this season. He lost on May 13 in St. Petersburg, giving up four runs, three earned, in a 5-2 loss. He started on July 2 in Toronto, but lasted only two innings, forced to leave the game after getting hit in the ankle by a 100-mph line drive off the bat of Wander Franco.
  • Drew Rasmussen, Rays: Drew Rasmussen is 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA. He'll be making his 18th start of the season on Tuesday night, and the Rays are 12-5 when he starts a game. Rasmussen has pitched 82 1/3 innings so far this year; he's pitched only 91 innings total since making his MLB debut as a reliever in 2020.

Projected lineups

  • TORONTO BLUE JAYS;
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5n8L_0h2Esd8Y00
  • TAMPA BAY RAYS:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cMfd_0h2Esd8Y00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline. Phillips arrives with a .190 average in 347 big league games. The Rays designated him for assignment Monday. He grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan. Phillips was popular with his home fans, and the team gave away Devil Rays basketball jerseys featuring his name during a game last week. Phillips was part of one of the most memorable moments in franchise history for Tampa Bay when he hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against the Dodgers. Two runs came home on the play, and the Rays won 8-7, causing a wild celebration.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays president offers new stadium details

Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, began his presentation by stating that he has lived in St. Petersburg longer than any other city – and would like to keep it that way. Speaking inside a conference room at Tropicana Field Wednesday, Auld discussed the team’s past, present...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Drew Rasmussen
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target

One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
NHL
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
223
Followers
311
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy