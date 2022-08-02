ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

N&O hires reporter Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi to cover state politics in NC

By Staff reports
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZPxF_0h2EsYfn00

Continuing its long-standing dedication to state government coverage, The News & Observer has filled several jobs on its politics team in 2022.

The latest journalist to join the team is making a return to Raleigh. Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, who is originally from Peru, graduated from N.C. State University before going on to journalism school at the University of Maryland College Park and a fellowship in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There, as a Roy W. Howard fellow at the nonprofit investigative news organization Searchlight New Mexico, Perez Uribe wrote about housing, state programs and migrant population rights.

“The News & Observer takes seriously its commitment to comprehensive coverage of state government,” said Bill Church, The N&O’s executive editor. “After evaluating many qualified candidates, it was clear that Luciana embodied the dogged determination, smarts and objectivity that we want in a politics reporter. We’re thrilled to have her join our team.”

Perez Uribe is now a state politics reporter at The N&O and Herald-Sun, where she will cover elections and North Carolina state government, including the General Assembly and assisting with the politics of higher education.

Earlier this year, The N&O hired Avi Bajpai, previously a breaking news reporter at the newspaper.

The N&O and Herald-Sun team has one other new member. NC Insider editor Lars Dolder started in that role in June after working as a business reporter covering retail, technology and real estate.

Perez Uribe, Bajpai and Dolder joined a team that also includes state politics reporters Will Doran and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Washington correspondent Danielle Battaglia and state government editor Jordan Schrader. They work with other N&O, Herald-Sun, Charlotte Observer and McClatchy journalists to inform voters, cover political issues important to North Carolina and hold the state’s leaders accountable.

Find their coverage at The N&O’s website or by following the Under the Dome Twitter account , listening to the Under the Dome podcast or subscribing to Under the Dome and other News & Observer newsletters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New Mexico State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#N C State University#Santa Fe#Searchlight New Mexico#Herald Sun#The General Assembly
wfdd.org

ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'

A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
POLITICS
WNCT

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off NC ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller

Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
DAVIDSON, NC
WRAL

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
POLITICS
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
473
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy