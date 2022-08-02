ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Dix Park Conservancy announces major donor’s $1M-plus gift

By Colleen Hammond
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

The Dix Parks Conservancy announced a $1 million gift Tuesday from the Gregory Poole Equipment Co. to support the transformation of the park.

The company now joins 21 other major donors named Founding Members of the 308-acre park in Raleigh. The conservancy plans to announce all of them in the coming weeks, said Christy Smith, a Dix Park Conservancy spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJZAM_0h2EsXn400
Renovations on the Greg Poole Jr. All Faiths Chapel at Dix Park in Raleigh were completed in 2021. Dix Park Conservancy

The Poole family is a longtime contributor to the project. Conservancy CEO Janet Cowell called Greg Poole Jr. a “tireless advocate and catalyst for the park’s creation.” His son Greg Poole III has taken up the torch since succeeding his father in running the company in 1999.

A $100,000 portion of the company’s combined $1.1 million donation will help pay for renovations on the Greg Poole Jr. All Faiths Chapel which were completed in 2021. The chapel is now home to the Conservation Corps NC, according to Smith.

A rendering of a proposed waterfall at the Plaza and Play area of Dix Park City of Raleigh

“We were delighted to help renovate the Greg Poole, Jr. All Faiths Chapel which was named in my father’s honor, and we are eager to be a part of building this amazing Park that will benefit all citizens throughout our broad community,” Poole said in a statement.

On Aug. 27, the Conservancy will be hosting a screening of “Stay Prayed Up” in the chapel, followed by a live performance by The Branchettes, a North Carolina gospel group.

This summer marks a number of events at Dix Park including the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for the Gipson Play Plaza , a nearly 19 acre area along Lake Wheeler Road near the front of the park that will feature a waterfall and various play zones.

The Gipson Play Plaza is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Dix Park Conservancy#The Dix Parks Conservancy#The Conservation Corps Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WRAL News

Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
473
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy